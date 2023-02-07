Read full article on original website
‘Stolen Youth’ goes inside Larry Ray’s cult-like control over Sarah Lawrence students
Joining a genre of docuseries best described as “The Weirder the better,” “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” details how a group of college students allowed their lives to taken over by a friend’s father, who coached, bullied and ultimately controlled them. Luckily for the producers, Larry Ray recorded many of those sessions, resulting in a three-part show that’s at times uncomfortably raw, and thus (for those who can stomach it) extremely watchable.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ looks under-dressed for its curtain call
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is less a coda to the franchise than a muted riff on it, an encore without much of a purpose. What drew director Steven Soderbergh back to material this thin is anybody’s guess, but if strippers like to talk about making it rain, this third and (for now) final entry creatively speaking yields more of a drizzle than a downpour.
Hogwarts Legacy breaks record before official release, despite controversy
The world of Harry Potter is getting new life. Hogwarts Legacy — the new open-world video game by Avalanche and Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, will be released Friday, to much anticipation. The single-player game has been five years in the making — experts put its budget...
Madonna: The life story you may not know
Madonna arrives at the ‘I Am Because We Are’ Premiere. For almost four decades, Madonna has been one of our most notorious stars, continually shapeshifting, breaking cultural boundaries, and smashing longstanding records. Her star power is there in the numbers: Madonna remains the bestselling female artist of all time, having sold 335 million albums and singles and counting. She’s won Grammys, Brit Awards, MTV Music Awards, Golden Globes, and a slate of other honors.
Look of the Week: With these big red boots, fashion is entering its silly era
Are you into cosplay? If you’re plugged into luxury fashion’s latest trends, the answer might unwittingly be yes. From Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2023 Minnie Mouse stilettos (which have already received the Kylie Jenner seal of approval) to Balenciaga’s Hummer Derby clown-like loafers, playful footwear appears to be on the rise. This week, another pair of shoes has entered the chat: The Big Red Boot.
