Right before the weekend, a fire broke out at BBL Construction Services right here on Kings Rd. For those of you who have come to pick up prizes at our station, you know that's the street our studio is on. I was at work Friday and sometime between 1pm and 2pm my coworkers and I started to notice black flames in the air, coming from a building nearby, not to mention the dozens of fire and police vehicles coming to the rescue. So what happened? Here's what we know...

17 DAYS AGO