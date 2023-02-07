ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Local Crews Fight Fire at Construction Building, Now a Total Loss

Right before the weekend, a fire broke out at BBL Construction Services right here on Kings Rd. For those of you who have come to pick up prizes at our station, you know that's the street our studio is on. I was at work Friday and sometime between 1pm and 2pm my coworkers and I started to notice black flames in the air, coming from a building nearby, not to mention the dozens of fire and police vehicles coming to the rescue. So what happened? Here's what we know...
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Truck Drivers Steal Thousands of Dollars Worth of Diesel From Wawa

Regular gas prices have very slowly begun to drop back down near pre-inflation costs. However, the price of diesel, especially in northern states like Pennsylvania, remains skyhigh. That being the fact, police officers in Hilltown Township, PA are on the search for two separate truck drivers who, in combination, stole several thousand dollars worth of diesel fuel.
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy