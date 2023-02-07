ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Grass, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bodyslam.net

Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT

Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
bodyslam.net

Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania

The Damage CTRL leader has been on a hot streak in recent memory. We’ll have to see what the road to WrestleMania has in store for the former Women’s Champion, but she already has a great plan in case Triple H’s booking ideas go south. During WWE...
bodyslam.net

Watch: Jericho Cruise Fans Chant Vulgar Insult At Jeff Jarrett

For those who aren’t aware, The Acclaimed and Jeff Jarrett had been feuding last year. In fact, it all began when The Acclaimed dropped a new diss track for Jeff Jarrett, where he brutalized Jarrett by referencing his wife Karen Jarrett’s previous marriage to Kurt Angle. A clip...
bodyslam.net

NXT Sees Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, NXT’s February 7th episode drew 562,000 viewers, with a .11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 31st episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 587,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net

Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week

The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net

WWE Officially Hires New Producer

WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
bodyslam.net

Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Spoilers – 2/10/23

AEW taped the February 10th episode of AEW Rampage on February 8th from the the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of Frank Bailey III via WrestlingHeadlines.com) are below. AEW Rampage 2/10/23:. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) def. Kip Sabian,...
EL PASO, TX
bodyslam.net

AR Fox Shares His Thoughts From Moments Before AEW Dynamite Match

Wholesome content incoming. AR Fox teamed with Top Flight to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite. Though they were not successful, they put on a match that had everyone raving. But following the show, AR Fox took to twitter to share how he felt while standing in the ring as The Elite made their entrance, pointing out how awesome it was and how it hyped him up.
bodyslam.net

IPW Heart and Soul Results (2/5/23)

Independent Pro Wrestling held its IPW Heart and Soul event on February 5 from Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids, MI. You can read the full results below. – IPW Tag Team Championships – 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Real Hype def. Young Creme (c) to win the titles. –...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bodyslam.net

Jerry Lawler Will Make A Full Recovery After Suffering “Massive” Stroke

Jerry Lawler’s health challenges have been widely recognized by fans in recent times, including a life-threatening heart attack in 2012 during a Monday Night RAW broadcast, with Michael Cole stepping in to fill his role during his absence. As previously reported, the beloved pro wrestling legend was rushed to...
bodyslam.net

WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns can’t catch a break. Roman Reigns was attacked by Sami Zayn from behind at the Royal Rumble and on last weeks SmackDown. But, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been attacked many times in the past, so much so that WWE has put out the Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns. From former friends like Seth Rollins to foes like Bray Wyatt, check out the top 10 below!
bodyslam.net

AEW: Fight Forever Given Teen ESRB Rating

The AEW video game will be released sooner than expected. The game will be called AEW: Fight Forever and will feature a loaded roster of pro wrestlers as well as a lot of match variety that fans will love. AEW Fight Forever is set to be the groundbreaking debut video...
bodyslam.net

Jim Ross Says Don Callis Was his Own Worst Enemy While In WWE

Don Callis was once in WWE around 1998, but that time didn’t last long. He was released from his contract, and his exit was not the smoothest one. During Grilling JR, Jim Ross brought up Don Callis’ time in WWE. According to Good ole’ JR, Don Callis was his own worst enemy in Vince McMahon’s company.
bodyslam.net

NWA Powerrr Results – 2/7/23

NWA Powerrr (2/7) Kratos def. Thrillbilly Silas (w/ Pollo Del Mar) The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) to earn an NWA Women’s Tag Title Match at NWA Nuff Said. In an interview, Matt Cardona says his mystery partner for tonight is...
bodyslam.net

This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout

The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
bodyslam.net

WWE Announces New Match For Monday’s RAW

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE television a while ago, as he immediately made an impact by interrupting The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ match on Monday Night RAW. The company has just announced that Bronson Reed will square off against Mustafa Ali on Monday’s WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6th episode of WWE Raw, setting up their match for next Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy