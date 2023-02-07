ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Ryan Hogge
2d ago

so the state is trying to pass legislation silencing a group of people from speaking against the government. Isn't that a violation of free speech? I hope this law passes and gets slapped down by a federal court so I can laugh and know the constitution us still enact.

Danny Seeger
3d ago

Ironic this seems to be another angle of prohibiting our rights and further empowering this administration even more. Even troglodytes can see they are destroying our state of union as well as our states of mind!!!

ForgottenHeroes
2d ago

So Antifa can be sued and disbanded under law? Doubt it.We all know how this will be applied the AG / Communist Dictatorship will move against their political enemies. Such groups don’t even need to take overt action. This law gives the Communists the right to act on mere suspicion. No crime has been committed we “believe” or “you could” is enough. The “Thought Police” are coming.

