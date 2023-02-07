Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilaherald.com
EAC’s Chamber Orchestra presents ‘An Evening of Baroque Music’
Photo Courtesy EAC: Eastern Arizona College’s Chamber Orchestra (EACCO) will present An Evening of Baroque Music on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Activities Center – Lee Little Theater. The free concert will be conducted by EAC orchestra professor, Franklin Alvarez. Music by Vivaldi, Veracini,...
gilaherald.com
Region-leading Riders host third-place Cats on Tuesday
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Keegan Corona (3) brings the ball up-court against Morenci freshman Derick Lytle (13) and junior Joseph Seballos (5). The Pima freshman logged quality playing time as the Roughriders defeated the Wildcats 60-48 on Jan. 12. Pima hosts the No. 16 Wildcats as No. 2 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
gilaherald.com
Fort Thomas outlasts Joseph City in Round 1 of state playoffs
FORT THOMAS – After trailing for most of the game, the No. 7 Fort Thomas Apaches pulled up their drawstrings and pulled out a 51-46 opening-round victory over the No. 10 Joseph City Wildcats on Wednesday in Fort Thomas. The Apaches will now travel to face the No. 2...
gilaherald.com
Apaches end rival’s season in Round 1 of state playoffs
FORT THOMAS – Jerry Hancock Gymnasium in Fort Thomas was jumping Tuesday night as a capacity house cheered the Apaches to a Round 1 victory of the 1A Girls State playoffs over the Dishchii’bikoh Wildcats, 56-38. The Fort (8-2 1A Copper, 26-6 overall) have won seven in a row and hope to make it an even 10 and bring home the state championship on Feb. 18. The Apaches will next have to get through the No. 4 Williams Vikings, however. The game will be at Fort Thomas on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets from Go Fan.
Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely
A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.
Comments / 0