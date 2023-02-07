FORT THOMAS – Jerry Hancock Gymnasium in Fort Thomas was jumping Tuesday night as a capacity house cheered the Apaches to a Round 1 victory of the 1A Girls State playoffs over the Dishchii’bikoh Wildcats, 56-38. The Fort (8-2 1A Copper, 26-6 overall) have won seven in a row and hope to make it an even 10 and bring home the state championship on Feb. 18. The Apaches will next have to get through the No. 4 Williams Vikings, however. The game will be at Fort Thomas on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets from Go Fan.

FORT THOMAS, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO