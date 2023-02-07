ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

One More Option for Valentine's Day in Missoula, But They Might Be Busy

Valentine’s Day is a nice distraction in the middle of February in Montana. Some ignore the day and enjoy being single, while others are looking for love in Missoula. For those that choose to embrace the day, and feel sexy, Missoula has options for you. Spice up the day and get intimate with that special someone. After all Valentine’s Day this year is on a Tuesday, and we all know that is the sexiest day of the week. Here are some options for you to make the most out of the romantic holiday. Cue the “sexy music”.
MISSOULA, MT
Why Missoula's Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week

The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
MISSOULA, MT
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
MISSOULA, MT
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals

Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
MONTANA STATE
800 Surprise Missoula Valentines Will Break Your Heart

What started as a small project four years ago is setting records now, and breaking more than a few hearts of Missoula's senior citizens as complete strangers reach out in love and joy. And those authors are much, much younger. The results of the collaboration, which I was shown on...
MISSOULA, MT
Hotels Between Missoula and Coeur d'Alene For Road Trips

When you live in the fourth largest state in the country, you get used to driving long distances. I'd also go as far as saying that most Montanans love a good road trip. There is a special sort of defies-the-space-time-continuum math that happens when comparing driving times in Montana to say, the east coast. A two-hour drive in Massachusetts is like a five-hour drive in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
WOW! Check Out This Super Old School Vintage Footage of Snowbowl

When you think of your memories of Snowbowl, what comes to mind? For me, it is celebrating an amazing powder run, with a famous Cesar and a slice of pizza. Just thinking about it now, makes me want to duck out of work and make the drive to the mountain. Or simply making a run and racing to grab a beer before hopping back on the chair lift.
MISSOULA, MT
This Montana Town Is A Proven Winter Activity Paradise

Winter in Montana can sometimes feel like it’s going to last forever; if you let it. There is so much that a person can do to enjoy the season and not all of it has to do with barreling down a mountain with skis or a snowboard attached to your feet. Sometimes it is as simple as just getting out of the house and getting some fresh air. There are so many different amazing places to go to in the winter in Montana, it is hard to choose just one. Last weekend we were able to get out and enjoy one of our favorite winter places to spend some time.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Missoula K9 Deputy Passes Away After Six Years of Service

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K9 deputies passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share with our communities the loss of K9 Loki due to...
MISSOULA, MT
Food Vendors and More Needed For Missoula Downtown Summer Events

Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
MISSOULA, MT
We Found Out What's Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location

Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
MISSOULA, MT
Book Blockade Over; Fort Missoula Now Accepting Donations

For Missoula book lovers, it's been a problem to be celebrated. A case of having "plenty to choose from." But if you're a book owner looking to pare down your collection, the recent "book blockade" at The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula has meant the volumes have kept stacking up, without any way to share them.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
