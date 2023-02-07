Read full article on original website
70 photos from the ’70s that show how the world was changing
70 photos from the ’70s that show how the world was changing. Women and children marching to protest the rise of food prices. All told, the 1970s were a chaotic decade. At home, the countercultural revolution of the ’60s continued with protests against the Vietnam War and demonstrations in favor of increased women’s rights. Globally, there was also a good amount of political upheaval evidenced by the Iranian Revolution, the conflicts between Egypt and Israel, and the ongoing Cold War. But there was also this unpredicted return to more conservative roots, as seen in the formation of the “silent majority” in the United States and the election of Margaret Thatcher in the United Kingdom.
Look of the Week: With these big red boots, fashion is entering its silly era
Are you into cosplay? If you’re plugged into luxury fashion’s latest trends, the answer might unwittingly be yes. From Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2023 Minnie Mouse stilettos (which have already received the Kylie Jenner seal of approval) to Balenciaga’s Hummer Derby clown-like loafers, playful footwear appears to be on the rise. This week, another pair of shoes has entered the chat: The Big Red Boot.
Inside the ‘ghost ships’ of the Baltic Sea
Plunging into the icy waters surrounding Scandinavia, divers Jonas Dahm and Carl Douglas hunt for vessels long lost to the ocean, what they call the “ghost ships” of the Baltic Sea. Dahm and Douglas are history lovers and long-time friends who’ve devoted some 25 years of their lives...
