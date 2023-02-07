Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for three players and four 1st-Rd picks. Nick believes the Nets have shown no consistency in there moves over the last three days and explains the experiment in Brooklyn was a complete failure. Nick then looks to the Suns and explains they are now title favorites in the West and explains the pressure is now on KD. Watch as Nick makes his case for why KD should have stayed in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO