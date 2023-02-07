Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
FOX Sports
AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part...
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving after Mavs debut: 'I'm just glad [Durant] got out of there'
Kyrie Irving had a dream debut for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, scoring 24 points en route to a 110-104 win over the LA Clippers, but his impressive performance was quickly overshadowed by the earth-shattering news that the Brooklyn Nets had agreed to trade his former teammate Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.
FOX Sports
LeBron's journey 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end' | THE HERD
LeBron James made history as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader with his 38 points in the Los Angeles Lakers 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Colin Cowherd explains why this shows that LeBron's career 'is the greatest basketball career beginning to end.' He then gets into whether LeBron may move on from L.A. after saying that he is not done yet.
FOX Sports
UConn women lose 2nd straight game for 1st time since 1993
UConn lost back-to-back games for the first time in three decades after the fourth-ranked Huskies were beaten 59-52 by Marquette on Wednesday night. The Huskies, who were playing three nights after an 81-77 home loss to No. 1 South Carolina, lost consecutive games for the first time since March 1993.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
FOX Sports
Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105 on Thursday night, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in...
FOX Sports
Sun Devils' Dj Horne buries a CLUTCH triple to put the game away for ASU 69-65 over Stanford
Arizona State Sun Devils' Dj Horne drained a late three-pointer to give his team the lead and victory over Stanford Cardinal. Horne led the Sun Devils with 18-points in the 69-65 win.
FOX Sports
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
FOX Sports
Lakers trade Pat Bev & Russell Westbrook; add Russell, Bamba, Beasley & Vanderbilt | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly finalizing a three-team trade that would send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and acquire D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt would also go to LA. The Lakers are also sending Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba and Thomas Bryant to Denver for wing depth. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes determine if Lakers can contend in the West.
FOX Sports
Why Lakers moves makes them a 'real' playoff team | THE HERD
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Russell Westbrook and their 2027 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and also received Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Colin explains why this makes the Lakers a playoff team.
FOX Sports
Nets trade Kevin Durant to the Suns in blockbuster deal, Nick's reaction | What's Wright?
Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for three players and four 1st-Rd picks. Nick believes the Nets have shown no consistency in there moves over the last three days and explains the experiment in Brooklyn was a complete failure. Nick then looks to the Suns and explains they are now title favorites in the West and explains the pressure is now on KD. Watch as Nick makes his case for why KD should have stayed in Brooklyn.
FOX Sports
With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem
There’s a big game this week. It’s called the Super Bowl, and the NFL has been playing it for 56 years. The game predates the formation of the Big 12 Conference by 28 years. By comparison, Patrick Mahomes is only 27. Jalen Hurts is 24. Mahomes and Hurts...
FOX Sports
UCLA's Tyger Campbell leads the best playmakers in college basketball | CBB on FOX
FOX Sports’ Andy Katz shares his two tiers of the best playmakers in college basketball. UCLA’s Tyger Campbell and Texas Longhorns’ Marcus Carr headline tier one. Tier 2 features Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler and Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby.
FOX Sports
NBA odds: Does D'Angelo Russell improve Lakers' title chances?
LeBron James now owns the NBA career scoring record. But will the Los Angeles Lakers reacquiring point guard D'Angelo Russell in a three-team trade Thursday help LeBron earn his fifth NBA championship ring?. Let's dive into the trade from a betting perspective, and whether the move helped Los Angeles' title...
FOX Sports
Why the Nets fumbled the Kevin Durant trade to Suns | THE HERD
Everyone woke up to the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns only shortly after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on the Arizona set of The Herd to talk about the ramifications of this trade for the Nets, who he believes made a big mistake not asking for more for KD.
FOX Sports
Does Kevin Durant make the Phoenix Suns title favorites? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the acquisition of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets makes the Phoenix Suns title favorites. McCoy weighs in and explains with the addition of KD, the Suns are now title favorites because his impact will be huge with their current roster.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
FOX Sports
NBA Buyout Tracker: Where will John Wall, Russell Westbrook land?
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but teams still have one last opportunity to improve their rosters in the post-trade deadline buyout market. More often than not, the buyout market is a result of one of two things: teams not being able to find new homes for their disgruntled veterans before the trade deadline, or teams having to waive players to make room for a multiplayer trade.
FOX Sports
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out through NBA All-Star Game
The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to tread water without Zion Williamson. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said on Wednesday that Williamson (hamstring strain) will miss their next three games, as well as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19). He'll be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Williamson hasn't played...
