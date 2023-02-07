NatWest taking ‘pretty hard line’ on crypto; pound below $1.20; UK house prices ‘stable in January’ – as it happened

3.46pm GMT

Closing post

Time to wrap up – here are today’s main stories so far:

3.45pm GMT

Bitcoin has crept up towards the $23,000 mark today, up around 0.15% this session.

So far this year, the most poplar crypto currency has gained almost 40%, but had slipped back in the last few days as traders grew more uncertain about monetary policy.

Wael Makarem , Senior Market Strategist – MENA at Exness , explains:

Bitcoin was able to recover strongly since the beginning of the year as sentiment among investors improved globally, inflation retreated and fears of an economic slowdown subdued. However, the crypto market remains well below its historical highs and could strongly benefit from a looser monetary policy. Over the longer term, interest rates could stabilize this year and could start declining towards the end of the year if the Federal Reserve’s inflation targets are met in the meantime. As a result, while a tighter monetary policy could negatively affect digital assets over the short term, it could pave the way for a more significant recovery within the year.

3.16pm GMT

The dollar has now climbed to a one-month high against a basket of currencies:

2.43pm GMT

Stocks have inched lower at the start of trading in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average has dipped by 92 points, or 0.27%, to 33,799 points, as anxiety over interest rates lingers. The S&P 500 index is down 0.15%.

But shares in US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond tumbled around 48% at the open, a day after proposing a $1.025bn financing to save it from bankruptcy.

The eleventh-hour deal that will be used to restructure the company’s debt load outside of court. The company had been preparing for a Chapter 11 filing after lenders declared it in default last month.

2.27pm GMT

Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet reshuffle since becoming PM in October has implications for the business world and the UK economy.

The BEIS department is being broken up, with the creation of a new Department for Energy Security & Net Zero to be run by Grant Shapps , and a combined Department for Business and Trade this morning, with Kemi Badenoch as its secretary of state.

Sunak is also creating a dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, and refocusing the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to “recognise the importance of these industries to our economy”.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK , the manufacturers’ organisation says these departments ned to collaborate to develop an industrial strategy.

“Business now needs a period of stability and for the four new departments to work together to create a powerful industrial and energy strategy which delivers a long-term and consistent plan to boost growth and help Britain’s world class manufacturers compete more effectively on the global stage. “The continued emphasis on science and innovation demonstrates the Government’s commitment to ensuring the UK remains a science super-power but it is critical that we continue the scale up of innovation within Britain’s businesses to boost growth and tackle the UK’s longstanding issues with under investment and productivity. Now the new Secretaries of State must work urgently with business to develop a consistent industrial strategy to ensure buy in from all Government departments and one which is understood to be a priority at national and regional level.”

The UK property sector, meanwhile, is getting another new housing minister, as incumbent Lucy Frazer has been promoted to Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport in the reshuffle.

2.02pm GMT

Speaking of savings…NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term.

Money invested in the bonds will help to finance projects as part of the UK Government’s Green Financing Framework.

Projects will include making transport greener, using renewable energy over fossil fuels, preventing pollution, using energy more efficiently, protecting natural resources and adapting to a changing climate.

Savers will need to be prepared to lock their money away for three years, as funds cannot be withdrawn during this time. There is a a cooling-off period in the first 30 days of investment.

The minimum investment in Green Savings Bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each Issue.

1.30pm GMT

MPs on the Treasury committee also challenged the bank bosses over complaints from constituents that they are too tardy in passing interest rate increases onto savers.

Labour MP Angela Eagle accused banks of being “ungenerous” on the rates that they offer on instant saver accounts, as the FT report here .

Tory MP and former minister Andrea Leadsom asked lenders whether they relied on the “inertia” of customers and questioned why they did not inform customers on better offers at competitors.

Lenders pointed to products which they said were highly competitive, and spoke about trying to help customers to move into regular saving.

As Dame Alison Rose , Natwest’s chief executive, put it:

“Our digital regular saver which is paying 5 per cent is encouraging people to build that savings habit.”

Barclays UK CEO Matt Hammerstein told MPs that its Rainy Day saver account paid 5%, and suggested that some customers have lost the habit of saving, due to interest rates being so low for so long.

12.52pm GMT

Banks bosses defend branch closures to MPs

Britian’s banking bosses have insisted they remain committed to physical branches, after a string of recent closure announcements which have been criticised by consumer groups and unions.

During today’s Treasury Committee hearing, Ian Stuart, chief executive of HSBC UK, said the bank is “absolutely committed to a physical footprint in the UK”.

He told MPs:

“We think it’s important, but we have to get it scaled properly for the long term. “Customer behaviours started to change in 1982 with the advent of the cash machine. And it’s been on a journey from that point and it’s speeded up. “And through the pandemic it accelerated, there’s no question that customers changed their banking behaviours.”

HSBC announced in November it planned to close more than one in four bank branches in the UK.

Dame Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group, said the bank was seeing significant shifts in customer behaviour.

“But we recognise we need to look after all of our customers and make sure that we support particularly vulnerable customers.”

NatWest announced it was shutting another 23 branches in England and Wales in January .

Charlie Nunn, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group [ which announced 40 branch closures last month ] told MPs:

“We remain very committed to our branch network.”

In December, research from KPMG found that cost of living pressures have increased the number of customers relying on bank branches to help manage their squeezed budgets.

12.22pm GMT

You can’t patent the sun, as polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk pointed out in 1955 .

But in the supermarket sector, Tesco and Lidl have begun a High Court fight over a yellow circle logo. The dispute centres on Tesco’s use of a yellow circular loyalty programme logo which Lidl alleges infringes its trade marks for the circular Lidl logo.

PA Media has the details:

German discount chain Lidl says a trademark, and copyright, has been infringed, while Tesco has made a counterclaim. Lidl uses a yellow circle in its main logo, and Tesco uses one to highlight offers available to members of its Clubcard scheme. A judge began overseeing a trial at the High Court in London on Tuesday. Mrs Justice Joanna Smith was shown images of logos, including a yellow circle, surrounded by a red ring, containing the word “Lidl”; a yellow circle, surrounded by a red ring, with no words; and a yellow circle without a red surround and the words “Clubcard Prices” in the middle.

11.55am GMT

Xi: China will strive to achieve economic improvement

Over in Beijing, president Xi Jinping has pledged that China will work to achieve economic improvement.

Reuters has the details:

China will strive to achieve overall improvement in economic operations, further guide business entities to strengthen confidence and stabilize expectations, state radio cited President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday. The world’s second-largest economy grew 3% in 2022 from a year earlier, badly missing the official target of around 5.5% and hitting one of its worst rates in nearly half a century.

11.45am GMT

More from the Treasury committee hearing:

11.44am GMT

There are ‘huge public interest questions’ over the UK’s plan to create a digital pound, says Barclays UK CEO Matt Hammerstein.

Asked by the Treasury committee about the plan ( announced overnight ) to roll out a digital currency by the end of the decade, Hammerstein tells MPs that it could lead to a two-tier system.

Hammerstein told MPs:

Introducing a digital currency that is led by a central bank on behalf of a government runs a risk of creating a two-tier payment system between those who are enabled to be on that digital currency and those who are still wed to cash.

The whols issue of access to cash needs to be resolved, Hammerstein says. He also suggests there is the risk of ‘public hoarding’ of digital cash, which could lead to runs on financial institutions.

On the upside, a digital pound could help to simplify and modernise the plumbing of the payments system to simplify and modernise, but that will take time and is risky, Hammerstein suggests.

11.15am GMT

Pound drops below $1.20

In the foreign exchange markets, the pound has dropped below $1.20 for the first time in a month.

Sterling has sagged to $1.1983 against the dollar, and is also slightly lower against the euro at €1.1194.

The US dollar’s sharp recovery has not shown any major signs of a reversal yet, says Fawad Razaqzada , market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com, after last Friday’s jump in US employment.

Razaqzada explains that January’s strong employment growth could encourage the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, to keep interest rates high for longer.

Investors are now expecting the Fed to maintain a contractionary monetary policy in place longer than expected in order to dampen inflationary pressures that could arise from a tighter labour market. This is why we have seen the probability of another 25-basis point rate hike in March rise to almost 100%, while that of another 25 bp hike in May has jumped to 67% from about 40% a week ago.

In contrast, the Bank of England is only expected to make one more quarter-point rate rise, and could reverse that by the end of the year.

11.09am GMT

NatWest: We've taken a pretty hard line on crypto

Alison Rose, the head of NatWest bank, says her bank is preventing customers from investing in crypto assets, as part of a crackdown on fraud.

Rose told the Treasury committee that NatWest has “quite strict rules” restricting its customers investing in crypto, and has blocked a number of platforms and exchanges where customers suffered fraud.

“We look at it through a fraud perspective,” Rose told MPs. “We are restricting people investing in crypto because we are concerned.”

She says this policy can frustrate customers who want to invest their own money in crypto.

But, Rose explains:

“We have taken a pretty hard line as a bank on crypto, and we’re blocking retail and wealth customers from transfering into crypto assets because of [concerns over] the volatility and the stability of the platform.”

She reveals that 60% of NatWest customers who fell victim to frauds and scams in the last quarter of 2022 saw them on social media platforms and technology platforms, so the bank is doing its best to combat this “crime against customers” (fraud generally, not just crypto).

10.38am GMT

Bank customers face challenges from higher interest rates, MPs hear

Lloyds Banking Group believes that one in ten of its customers face a jump in mortgage costs this year, as they come off existing fixed rate deals.

Charlie Nunn, Lloyds CEO, has told MPs on the Treasury committee that the last year has been very difficult for a number of its customers.

One group Lloyds is concerned about, Nunn explains, is the 10% of customers who will see increased mortgage costs this year as their current fixed-rate mortgage deals end.

About 1% of that group face an increase in interest payments to above 40% of their income, Nunn explains, adding the Lloyds has been ‘laser-focused’ on supporting this group, providing tools and ways to restructuring their debts.

He also says that around 1% of Lloyds customers really can’t make ends meet on a daily basis. The bank, he says, is reaching out to this group, providing tools, support, and advice from debt charities.

Nunn is appearing alongside Matt Hammerstein , CEO of Barclays UK ; Ian Stuart , CEO of HSBC UK ; and Dame Alison Rose , CEO of NatWest Group .

This is the best remunerated panel to appear before the Treasury committee for some time, remarks chair Harriet Baldwin MP, with the quarter earning over £10m a year between them, the committee’s researchers estimate.

Hammerstein tells MPs that everyone in the UK is facing a period of ‘dynamic adjustment’, due to the increase in interest rates from ultra-low levels.

We’ve got a generation of people that haven’t seen [high] interest rates… even at 4%, [Bank of England] base rate still isn’t at its historic average. Adjusting from where we were to where we are is causing challenges to people across the spectrum.

10.19am GMT

HSBC has cut the rate on one of its five-year UK fixed-rate mortgages to below 4%, as the market continues to calm down following turmoil in the autumn.

HSBC UK has reduced a five-year fixed-rate mortgage deal for borrowers with a 40% deposit to 3.99%. The deal has a £999 fee.

It is the first time since September 2022 that a five-year fixed-rate mortgage has been offered by HSBC at a rate below 4%, PA Media reports, adding:

It is only available to homeowners who are remortgaging or those who are switching rates (existing customers rolling off an old deal and on to a new one with HSBC). The move is part of a wider range of mortgage rate cuts made by HSBC UK on Tuesday.

The average interest rate on five-year, and two-year, fixed-rate mortgages surged over 6% last autumn after the mini-budget caused chaos in the bond market, driving up the yield on UK gilts. Rates have been dropping since , as the financial markets cut their forecasts for how high UK interest rates will peak.

10.04am GMT

Common Wealth , the think tank, have calculated that BP spent 14 times as much on shareholder payouts over the last year as on capital expenditure on its ‘low carbon’ segment.

Mathew Lawrence , director at Common Wealth , says this – and the plan to invest more in oil and gas - shows the need to reorganise the energy system:

“The pivot back toward oil and gas - and the prioritisation of shareholders over renewable investment - confirms a critical lesson: the for-profit corporation is poorly equipped to deliver the energy transition at the required speed. Its incentives and purpose dangerously misalign with the needs of people and planet. A successful transition will require reckoning with that fact and acting to reorganise our energy system.”

Today’s results show that BP spent $1.024bn on capital expenditure on low carbon energy (compared to $3.2bn on gas). In contrast, BP shareholders recieved annual dividends worth $4.3bn during the year, and also BP announced over $11bn of share buybacks (a way of returning cash to shareholders).

9.35am GMT

BP (+3.5%) is pushing the FTSE 100 back towards the record highs set last Friday.

The blue-chip share index has gained 35 points this morning, or 0.45%, to 7871 points. It hit a new alltime high of 7906.58 on Friday afternoon.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell , says:

“BP may be enemy number one in the public’s eyes for its record profits, but its latest success has helped to drive up the FTSE 100, which in turn will benefit people up and down the country with exposure to UK stocks in their pension,” says “The UK blue chip index advanced 0.5% to 7,873 with energy companies the key driver, alongside a good showing from banks and pharmaceuticals.

This follows losses on Wall Street last night, where the tech-focused Nasdaq fell 1% and the broader S&P 500 dropped 0.6%.

Mould explains how the prospect of further interest rate increases are moving the markets, following stronger than expected jobs numbers last Friday in the US .

A strengthening labour market theoretically makes it less likely that the Federal Reserve will halt interest rate rises anytime soon. The Fed needs to see both the jobs market and inflation start to cool before it can justify changing its stance on rates. “Over the past month or so, investors have become more optimistic that we’re near the top of the rate rise cycle, hence why you’ve seen higher-risk companies do well on the stock market. If this optimism turns out to be misplaced then we’ll likely see investors flock back to sectors where you can typically find value stocks such as banking, energy and tobacco. In a way, today’s movement on the FTSE 100 already reflects this investor thinking.”

9.26am GMT

The stabilisation in UK house prices in January may be just a ‘blip’, suggests Mike Scott, chief analyst at estate agency Yopa .

Prices may fall again over the next few months. he suggests, although Yopa does expect that house prices will return to growth later this year, though not at the kind of rapid growth rates that we saw from 2020 to 2022.

Scott adds:

Despite last week’s base rate rise to 4%, mortgage interest rates are now falling as market expectations for further base rate rises are easing off. In addition, average earnings increases may be running behind overall inflation, but they are now well ahead of house price growth, and there is still a serious shortage of homes. All of these factors will drive renewed house price growth once the shock of last autumn’s abrupt interest rises is behind us.

9.06am GMT

One in five households with prepayment meters have not cashed in their energy vouchers issued to help pay bills .

About one in five people did not redeem the £66 energy support voucher they were sent by PayPoint in November, the company has said this morning.

PayPoint had sent out hundreds of thousands of vouchers in November under a Government support scheme. But only 81% of those vouchers had been redeemed on Sunday when they ran out – 90 days after they were issued.

It means that thousands of households with prepayment meters have missed out on energy bill support that they were entitled to.

Back in December, charities and MPs called on ministers to intervene after it emerged that around 1.3m vouchers for homes with prepayment meters had been either lost, delayed or unclaimed.

8.47am GMT

German industrial production slides as high energy prices hit economy

Fears of a German recession are swirling again this morning after factory production in Europe’s largest economy fell by more than expected.

German industrial production dropped by 3.1% in December, new data this morning shows, and was 3.9% lower than a year ago.

Production at energy-intensive industries fell by 6.1% during December, month-on-month, as soaring gas and electricity prices continued to hit manufacturers.

This “terrible industrial production report” confirms that Germany’s economy’s came to a “sudden and hard halt in December”, says Carsten Brzeski , economist at ING .

Brzeski warns:

The former growth engine of the German economy is stuttering and no improvement is in sight. Despite the recent return of optimism as illustrated by improving sentiment indicators, the sharp drop in new orders, the inventory build-up in recent months and the lagged impact of high energy prices all still bode ill for the short-term outlook. Today’s industrial production was the last hard data for the month of December. It is a month to forget. Retail sales, exports and imports all fell sharply. Either this data will be strongly revised upwards in the coming months or the German economy entered hibernation in December. Despite the latest optimism reflected in improving sentiment indicators, this economic hibernation is unlikely to end any time soon.

8.41am GMT

Blanchflower predicts housing market collapse will prompt interest rate cuts

Danny Blanchflower, a former Bank of England policy maker, has predicted that “collapsing” house prices will push the UK central bank into a rapid pivot toward interest rate cuts.

Blanchflower, who is now a professor of economics at Dartmouth College, told Bloomberg Radio that economic data will deteriorate as the sharp increase in interest rates hit activity.

Blanchflower predicted:

“We are seeing house prices tumbling. You’re going to start to see really bad stuff appearing as these economies slow fast and the central bank and the markets are then going to respond to that.

Blanchflower, who served on the Bank’s monetary policy committee between 2006 and 2009 (during the financial crisis), says policymakers should have cut rates last week, rather than raising them to 4%.

He explains:

As I sat at the Bank of England, my job was to think about what inflation was going to be at about 18 months to two years down the road. And you change rates now because it takes time to have an effect. “What people should see is a collapsing housing market, a slowing economy and the reason is that these interest rate hikes that have been going crazily haven’t actually impacted the economy yet.”

8.24am GMT

BP shares highest since late November

Shares in BP have jumped to their highest level in over two months, after it reported profits doubled last year and lifted its dividend by 10%.

BP shares are up 4.1% at 498p, making it the top riser on the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares.

The company said this morning it hopes to “materially increase earnings through 2030”, and is aiming for profits of $51-56bn on an EBITDA basis in 2030.

BP also said it plans to invest up to $8bn more in renewable energy systems, such as bioenergy and electric car charging networks. But it will also spend an extra $8bn in oil and gas by 2030, despite pressure from environmental campaigners to shift away from fossil fuels faster.

CEO Bernard Looney says

We need continuing near-term investment into today’s energy system - which depends on oil and gas - to meet today’s demands and to make sure the transition is an orderly one. We have high-quality options throughout our portfolio, allowing us to choose only the best. We will prioritise projects where we can deliver quickly, at low cost, using our existing infrastructure, allowing us to minimise additional emissions and maximise both value and our contribution to energy security and affordability.”

8.08am GMT

The UK housing market is grinding to a halt and prices could soon be lower than a year ago, predicts Helen Morrissey , senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

Annual house price growth has slowed right down and is now just 1.9% - the consensus of data from around the market seems to suggest we will soon be seeing annual price falls. It’s been a turbulent time for the property market with soaring inflation putting pressure on our finances while the turmoil caused by the mini-Budget sent buyers running for the hills. It looks like the pain may not be over yet, because the RICS survey results show demand continues to fall, while Bank of England figures reveal mortgage demand has dropped as low as when the market was effectively closed at the start of the pandemic. We are starting to see mortgage rates come down, but it may not be enough to tempt many would-be buyers into the market just yet.

8.05am GMT

January’s house price ‘stability’ could prove only a temporary interruption in advance of a further fall in prices, suggests Martin Beck , chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club.

Beck points out that Nationwide reported last week that house prices fell again in January, for the fifth month running , rather than stalling as Halifax reported this morning.

Mortgage rates are much higher than a year ago, at a time when inflation is squeezing household budgets, Beck says:

January’s flatlining in values may prove only a temporary interruption to a trend of falling prices. Although mortgage rates have dipped from post-mini-Budget peaks, they’re still at their highest in a decade. The average interest rate on a new mortgage ended 2022 at 3.68% – up from 1.59% 12 months earlier. Rates on larger mortgages have seen much bigger increases. For example, the average quoted rate for a two-year fix at 90% loan-to-value was 5.96% in December, 400bps higher than at the start of the year. Meanwhile, households’ ability to service debts is being squeezed by falling real incomes, and widespread predictions of a decline in property values are expected to encourage some potential buyers to wait before purchasing, weighing on demand and potentially making expectations of price falls self-fulfilling.

7.49am GMT

Anger over BP's record profits

Ed Miliband MP, Labour’s Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary, says it is ‘outrageous’ that the UK hasn’t brought in a tougher windfall tax on energy companies.

Responding to BP reporting profits of $28bn (£23.2bn) for last year, Miliband says:

“It’s yet another day of enormous profits at an energy giant, the windfalls of war, coming directly out of the pockets of the British people. “What is so outrageous is that as fossil fuel companies rake in these enormous sums, Rishi Sunak still refuses to bring in a proper windfall tax that would make them pay their fair share. “This is why people are sick and tired of the way the country is run under the Tories. In just eight weeks’ time, the Government plans to allow the energy price cap to rise to £3,000. Labour would use a proper windfall tax to stop prices going up in April.

The currrent ‘energy profits levy’, announced last year, allows energy firms to use new investment in the North Sea to offset their windfall tax bill. TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak insists it should be beefed up.

Nowak says:

“As millions struggle to heat their homes and put food on the table, BP are laughing all the way to the bank. “Hard-pressed families will rightly feel furious – they are being treated like cash machines. “This boils down to political choices. “Ministers are letting big oil and gas companies pocket billions in excess profits. But they are refusing to give nurses, teachers and other key workers a decent pay rise. “We need a government on the side of working people - not fat cat energy producers. “That means imposing a higher windfall tax on the likes of BP and Shell. It means giving public servants fair pay. And it means giving households extra financial support as bills rise this April.”

Back in November 2021 , before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, BP’s boss Bernard Looney notoriously described the energy giant as a ‘cash machine’.

Nick Dearden , director at Global Justice Now , says BP’s earnings underline the need for a polluters tax.

“It should sicken people to their core that BP is responsible for more global historic emissions than most countries on earth, yet has no plans to stop polluting even in the face of a global climate crisis. With a newly established Loss and Damage fund, it’s high time governments mandated fossil fuel companies to start paying up for their role in the climate crisis, starting with these enormous profits announced today. What’s even worse is that more than half of this ($14.7bn), made from the destruction of our planet, is leaving the pockets of struggling families and heading straight to super-rich shareholders, when millions of people can’t even afford to heat their homes. Enough is enough. It’s time to bring in a polluters tax and hold BP truly accountable for the destruction they’ve wreaked across the planet.”

7.30am GMT

The key to selling a house in the current market is “getting the pricing right”, says Nathan Emerson , CEO of Estate Agent Body Propertymark .

Those priced accordingly have sold quickly but those who are testing the market at higher prices, trying to align with last year are finding they have to reduce or be open to offers. The rise in interest rates will undoubtedly be affecting buyers overall budgets and sellers need to be realistic. This doesn’t look set to change any time soon as it’s likely the Bank of England will raise rates again in order to bring inflation under control.”

7.29am GMT

The slowdown in annual house price growth to a three-year low of 1.9% in January shows the impact of higher borrowing costs on the UK housing market.

And there could be further pressure on the housing market, with the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates above their current level of 4% this spring.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor , explains:

Property transactions and mortgage demand have been slowing, weighed down by the Bank of England’s ten consecutive rate rises as the central bank looks to curtail borrowing in an attempt to stem stubbornly higher double-digit inflation levels in the UK. Potential buyers have been holding off with the hope that the housing market will cool further this year and mortgage rates will ease off. Just this week Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann indicated the central bank is likely to raise rates again, which will add to the cost of borrowing for mortgage holders, particularly for those on variable rates. However, looking further ahead, the central bank could pause on interest rates or even cut rates later this year, which could help support the housing market, particularly if the economic downturn reveals itself to be less aggressive than previously feared.

7.21am GMT

BP profits soar to record of $28bn

Oil giant BP has doubled its profits last year, as the surge in energy prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted its earnings.

BP has reported underlying profits of $27.5bn for 2022 this morning, up from $12.8bn in 2021. Such bumper profits will surely lead to fresh calls for more stringent windfall taxes on the energy giants.

BP has also lifted its dividend by 10%, and announced a new $2.75bn share buyback programme this morning.

In the last quarter of 2022, BP’s fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, came in at $4.8bn – up from $4bn a year earlier, but down on the $8.2bn made in the third quarter of 2022.

7.20am GMT

The average UK house price is now around £12,500 (-4.2%) below its peak in August last year, Halifax’s data shows.

That’s still around £5,000 higher than in January 2022, when the average property cost £276,483.

7.19am GMT

Introduction: Halifax reports UK house prices stable in January

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the world economy and the financial markets.

UK house prices stabilised in January, new figures from building society Halifax show, after falling in the final months of 2022.

Halifax’s latest healthcheck on the housing market, just released, shows that the typical UK property cost £281,684 in January, little changed on December’s £281,713.

That follows a 1.3% fall in December, and a 2.4% drop in November, as rising mortgage costs and the cost of living squeeze hit borrowers.

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to +1.9%, from +2.1% in December, with the market cooling across the UK. That’s the slowest rate of annual growth in three years.

The rise in mortgage rates last autumn and winter hit demand for mortgages, Bank of England data last month has showed .

The start of 2023 has brought some stability to UK house prices, says Kim Kinnaird , Director of Halifax Mortgages.

Kinnaird warns that rising borrowing costs could hit demand this year.

“We expected that the squeeze on household incomes from the rising cost of living and higher interest rates would lead to a slower housing market, particularly compared to the rapid growth of recent years. As we move through 2023, that trend is likely to continue as higher borrowing costs lead to reduced demand. For those looking to get on or up the housing ladder, confidence may improve beyond the near-term. Lower house prices and the potential for interest rates to peak below the level being anticipated last year should lead to an improvement in home buying affordability over time.

Also coming up today

UK retailers suffered a disappointing January, new spending figures show, as consumers kept a tight rein on spending after Christmas.

Total UK retail sales increased by 4.2% in January – less than half the 11.9% rise seen a year earlier and below the three-month average growth of 5.2%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG retail sales monitor.

That rise in sales actually shows a significant drop in volumes, given inflation has been at double-digit levels in recent months.

Helen Dickinson OBE, chief executive at British Retail Consortium (BRC), says consumer confidence remains “stubbornly low” as consumers brace for bills to rise this spring.

She explained:

“With ongoing cost pressures and labour shortages increases in sales don’t convert into increases in profits or cash.”

The UK Treasury and Bank of England are designing a “digital pound” as an alternative to cash, and it could be here by the end of the decade

The government is speeding up its response to the rise of privately issued cryptocurrencies and stable coins with a four-month public consultation process – they insist the digital pound would be as safe as cash.

MPs on the UK’s Treasury committee will quiz the UK’s ‘big four’ largest banks over isseues including savings rates, the mortgage market, bank branch closures and reforms to financial services regulation this morning.

The agenda