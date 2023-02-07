ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sunday, September 3.

Called “The Darkside 50 Tour”, the band will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Australian Pink Floyd has been performing for the last 30 years and acquired a loyal fan base following promising a not to miss show.

Presale tickets begin on Thursday, with the code CHORUS. Public sale of ticket is available on Friday, February 10th at 10 am.

Find tickets here.

The post The Australian Pink Floyd Show is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. Vintage Movie Night Saturday, February 11, 2023 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Enjoy this amazing classic film, Roman Holiday. You can purchase a movie ticket or upgrade to the Valentine’s Package which includes a homemade Valentine’s Dessert […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Sounds Introduce New Fan Club For 2023 Season

From MiLB.com The Nashville Sounds introduced Cheerio’s Club, a fan club for dogs and their humans, led by Cheerio, the team’s Chief Comfort Officer. Cheerio is an English Cream Golden Retriever, and his job is to interact and provide comfort to Sounds fans. He can be found roaming the concourse on gamedays. Cheerio’s Club – […] The post Nashville Sounds Introduce New Fan Club For 2023 Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Get Your Tickets Now to the GNashVegas Casino Night

GnashVegas Casino Night and Auction is back after taking a hiatus the last few years. It’s hosted by the Nashville Predators Foundation and you can join the fun on Wednesday, February 8th over the ice at Bridgestone Arena beginning at 6:30 pm. At the event you can meet and mingle with Nashville Predators players while […] The post Get Your Tickets Now to the GNashVegas Casino Night appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Becomes First Collegiate Band to Win a Grammy

Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history after becoming the first Grammy award-winning collegiate band. TSU’s Aristocrats of Bands took home one of the best achievable musical awards by winning not one, but two Grammy awards on Sunday, Feb. 6. The band’s album The Urban Hymnal won Best Roots Gospel Album and their feature on J. […] The post TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Becomes First Collegiate Band to Win a Grammy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Let’s Go Girls – Girls Night Out Galentine’s Event Takes Place This Friday

Come out for the Let’s Go Girls – Girls Night Out Galentine’s Event on Friday, February 10 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM at The Livery Stables (1104 Main Street Pleasant View, TN 37146). Grab your girlfriends and come hang out for an adult P.J. Party and Karaoke night!! The event includes Charcuterie, Cute photo […] The post Let’s Go Girls – Girls Night Out Galentine’s Event Takes Place This Friday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

I-24 in Nashville Closed After Tractor Trailer Overturns

Eastbound lanes on I-24 in Nashville are closed after a spill from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Rebekah Hammonds of TDOT. The tractor was hauling 19K pounds of PVC pipe. Estimated clearance is 11am. It happened at mile marker 48 near Ellington Parkway. Traffic is now being diverted toward Rosa Parks Boulevard. Local traffic map […] The post I-24 in Nashville Closed After Tractor Trailer Overturns appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of […] The post Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

The Latest Sam Fox Concept – Doughbird – is Now Open in Nashville

Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills-Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind fast Nashville favorites The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies, and Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1st. Doughbird combines the best of both […] The post The Latest Sam Fox Concept – Doughbird – is Now Open in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data […] The post This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport

These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores. These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at […] The post Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

2023 Super Bowl Weekend Weather Windy, Scattered Showers

Super Bowl Weekend is a coin toss. Temps will be on the cooler side due to damp and windy conditions. Enjoy the game! For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around […] The post 2023 Super Bowl Weekend Weather Windy, Scattered Showers appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process

 Q2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that Fourth Capital Bank – a Nashville, TN-based community bank – now offers Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital home loan application process solution through integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. It is the first bank to launch the integration between Rocket […] The post Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 2-9-10,2023 Winds Calm Down

A little bit cooler, but less windy as the day moves on. Wind Advisory expires at noon. Here is what the next 24 hours look like: For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 59 by 5pm. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, […] The post WEATHER 2-9-10,2023 Winds Calm Down appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted 1. Adrian Abernathy DOB: 8/5/1993 Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in Robertson County

A motorcycle crash left one man dead in Robertson County on Wednesday afternoon, according to WKRN. The incident happened in Cedar Hill just in the 3800 block of Edd Ross Road after 3 p.m. A THP crash report, according to WKRN, says 47-year-old Johnny McQuiston Sr. was thrown off the motorcycle after he lost control of […] The post Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in Robertson County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Harpeth Middle School Hosts Human Trafficking Awareness Events

On January 10th, the Cheatham County Community Enhancement Coalition partnered with Harpeth Middle School to provide an interactive “Lemonade Stand” demonstration, followed on the evening of the 11th by a bilingual community training in partnership with Harpeth Middle School and freedom424, focused on online safety, exploitation and human trafficking. During the Lemonade Stand lunch pop-up, […] The post Harpeth Middle School Hosts Human Trafficking Awareness Events appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023. Cheatham County Source UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lebanon Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile Taylor Meadows

The Lebanon Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the listed runaway juvenile. Taylor Meadows left home in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023. She is believed to be in the company of her boyfriend, Dominic Smith, also pictured. The two were seen in a dark Buick. If you have any information regarding […] The post Lebanon Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile Taylor Meadows appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through […] The post WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy