This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

By Donna Vissman
 3 days ago

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.

The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews.

“Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”

In Tennessee, there is only one restaurant on the list in the Nashville area – Jeff Ruby’s located at 300 4th Ave N in downtown Nashville.

Currently, Jeff Ruby is offering a special for the month of February from Sunday-Thursday. Filet Mignon & Lobster Feature for only $65 per person. With the popular pairing, it includes Jeff Ruby’s 6 oz. Filet Mignon, 6 oz. lobster tail, Freddie salad, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. Make your reservation here. Offer expires Feb. 28.

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

