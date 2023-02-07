Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of February 6, 2023
Here’s a look at the college basketball schedule around the state for this week.
Tuesday, February 7th
- ETSU (9-16) @ UNC Greensboro (16-9)
6 PM on ESPNU/ESPN+
Wednesday, February 8th
- Belmont (17-8) @ Missouri State (12-12)
6 PM on ESPN+
- Memphis (17-6) @ South Florida (10-13)
6 PM on ESPN+
- #6 Tennessee (19-4) @ Vanderbilt (11-12)
6 PM on SECN
- The Citadel (9-16) @ Chattanooga (12-13)
6 PM on ESPN+
Thursday, February 9
- MTSU (15-9) @ Western Kentucky (13-11)
7 PM on Stadium
- UT Martin (15-10) @ Eastern Illinois (7-18)
7:30 PM on ESPN+
- Austin Peay (8-17) @ North Alabama (14-11)
7:45 PM on ESPN+
- Lipscomb (15-10) @ Central Arkansas (8-17)
8 PM on ESPN+
- Southern Indiana (13-12) @ Tennessee Tech (11-14)
8 PM on ESPNU/ESPN+
- SE Missouri State (13-12) @ TSU (14-11)
8 PM on ESPN+
Friday, February 10
- VMI (6-19) @ ETSU (9-16)
6 PM on ESPN+
Saturday, February 11th
- UIC (10-15) @ Belmont (17-8)
1 PM on ESPN3
- Mercer (12-13) @ Chattanooga (12-13)
2:30 PM on CBS Sports Network
- Vanderbilt (11-12) @ Florida (13-10)
2:30 PM on SECN
- MTSU (15-9) @ UAB (17-7)
3 PM on Stadium
- Little Rock (7-18) @ UT Martin (15-10)
3:30 PM on ESPN+
- Austin Peay (8-17) @ Central Arkansas (8-17)
3:30 PM on ESPN+
- Tennessee Tech (11-14) @ TSU (14-11)
3:30 PM on ESPN+
- Missouri (17-6) @ #6 Tennessee (19-4)
5 PM on SECN
- Lipscomb (15-10) @ North Alabama (14-11)
7:15 PM on ESPN+
Sunday, February 12th
- Temple (14-10) @ Memphis (17-6)
11 AM on ESPN2
