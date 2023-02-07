ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of February 6, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Here’s a look at the college basketball schedule around the state for this week.

Tuesday, February 7th

  • ETSU (9-16) @ UNC Greensboro (16-9)
    6 PM on ESPNU/ESPN+

Wednesday, February 8th

  • Belmont (17-8) @ Missouri State (12-12)
    6 PM on ESPN+
  • Memphis (17-6) @ South Florida (10-13)
    6 PM on ESPN+
  • #6 Tennessee (19-4) @ Vanderbilt (11-12)
    6 PM on SECN
  • The Citadel (9-16) @ Chattanooga (12-13)
    6 PM on ESPN+

Thursday, February 9

  • MTSU (15-9) @ Western Kentucky (13-11)
    7 PM on Stadium
  • UT Martin (15-10) @ Eastern Illinois (7-18)
    7:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Austin Peay (8-17) @ North Alabama (14-11)
    7:45 PM on ESPN+
  • Lipscomb (15-10) @ Central Arkansas (8-17)
    8 PM on ESPN+
  • Southern Indiana (13-12) @ Tennessee Tech (11-14)
    8 PM on ESPNU/ESPN+
  • SE Missouri State (13-12) @ TSU (14-11)
    8 PM on ESPN+

Friday, February 10

  • VMI (6-19) @ ETSU (9-16)
    6 PM on ESPN+

Saturday, February 11th

  • UIC (10-15) @ Belmont (17-8)
    1 PM on ESPN3
  • Mercer (12-13) @ Chattanooga (12-13)
    2:30 PM on CBS Sports Network
  • Vanderbilt (11-12) @ Florida (13-10)
    2:30 PM on SECN
  • MTSU (15-9) @ UAB (17-7)
    3 PM on Stadium
  • Little Rock (7-18) @ UT Martin (15-10)
    3:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Austin Peay (8-17) @ Central Arkansas (8-17)
    3:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Tennessee Tech (11-14) @ TSU (14-11)
    3:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Missouri (17-6) @ #6 Tennessee (19-4)
    5 PM on SECN
  • Lipscomb (15-10) @ North Alabama (14-11)
    7:15 PM on ESPN+

Sunday, February 12th

  • Temple (14-10) @ Memphis (17-6)
    11 AM on ESPN2

The post Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of February 6, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023. Cheatham County Source UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ticket in Washington Wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot

A single ticket in Washington won a Powerball® jackpot worth $754.6 million ($407.2 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing – white balls 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X. The Powerball jackpot that has eluded players since last November […] The post Ticket in Washington Wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through […] The post WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee

Groundhog Day has come and gone and if you believe the furry fuzzball there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Next week’s forecast disagrees, but, it’s an animal, not a forecaster. A look at the Spring 2023 forecast, by both Accuweather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, seems to agree on 3 things: Tornado Alley […] The post Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Your Employer May Have Good News From Tennessee Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program

The Tennessee Department of Treasury is sending letters you will be happy to get from your boss. Employers across Tennessee are receiving letters addressed to many employees who have unclaimed property available to claim. The Unclaimed Property program is a consumer protection service of the Tennessee Department of Treasury that works to return missing money […] The post Your Employer May Have Good News From Tennessee Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

7 State Parks Offering Valentine’s Day Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park Lodge Montgomery Bell 1000 Hotel Avenue Burns, TN 37029 Three separate dates are offered at Lodge Montgomery Bell: Friday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.-9 […] The post 7 State Parks Offering Valentine’s Day Meals appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Middle […] The post Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

BBB Warns: Watch Out for These Popular Tax Scams

BBB serving Middle TN and Southern KY is reminding everyone to be on alert for tax scams. “During tax season we see an uptick in scams,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Scammers come up with creative ways to entice busy Americans to fall for their […] The post BBB Warns: Watch Out for These Popular Tax Scams   appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy