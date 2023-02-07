Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Related
statepress.com
Opinion: ASU policing and dismissal of student activists delays needed change
The demands of ASU activists and students have been repeatedly dismissed and ignored by the University, even when those students and other local community members have been engaged in peaceful protest and engaged in talks with the administration. Meanwhile, ASU continues to support its police department, that said in an...
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce
As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
yumadailynews.com
Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Photos by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr and Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. In a nondescript bar at the end of an alley in downtown Phoenix, the state’s most prominent election officials — and former political opponents — met Wednesday night to trade lighthearted jabs and ideas about how to improve Arizona’s election processes.
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
statepress.com
Incarceration reframed concept of community for student Cordero Holmes
"I like to tell people I changed, not because of prison but in spite of it," said Cordero Holmes of his 10-year incarceration. Holmes, 34, who is a junior majoring in public service and public policy, was recently awarded the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream Award" by the city of Phoenix, honoring his accomplishments in community growth through dedication to human and civil rights.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
statepress.com
Tempe Battle of the Bands leaves students bewildered
Every year the Programming and Activities Board announces the Battle of the Bands, the biggest musical event on campus for students and aspiring musicians. This year, however, the Tempe semifinal wasn't quite the spectacle students were expecting. Battle of the Bands is an event advertised by PAB as a concert-style...
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
statepress.com
Tyi Skinner followed coach Natasha Adair to ASU in pursuit of her dreams
The Women's National Basketball Association is the ultimate dream for many collegiate athletes in women's basketball. With aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, junior guard Tyi Skinner is making waves in the basketball community, especially as a transfer student at ASU. Skinner is a Washington, D.C. native who played Division...
statepress.com
ASU baseball's Ryan Campos ready to build on successful freshman season
Sophomore catcher Ryan Campos is preparing to command head coach Willie Bloomquist's fielders behind the plate with experience and a team-first mentality as the ASU baseball season begins Feb. 17 at home. A native of Mesa, Arizona, Campos attended Red Mountain High School and registered a .453 batting average in...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
'Deal with it': Arizona lawmaker blocks gun safety bill from being heard
PEORIA, Ariz. — It takes just a few seconds for firearms safety instructor Brandon Loftin to access his handgun from a safe. Loftin believes quick access is often just as important as accuracy. "When it comes to a stressful situation, you have to practice for it to become a...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell calls for expediency in Arizona's death penalty review
Last month, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes put a pause on executions in Arizona — putting the use of the death penalty on hold until a review of the process is completed. The move came after our new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to establish...
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
statepress.com
Anti-abortion activist arrested after climbing Arizona's 40-story Chase Tower to raise money
An anti-abortion activist was taken into custody by the Phoenix Police Department Tuesday morning after scaling the now vacant 40-story, 483-foot Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix, just a few blocks away from ASU's Downtown Phoenix campus. He faces criminal trespassing and nuisance charges. The 23-year-old man, Maison DesChamps, also known...
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
Advocate
Gay Dads Told They're Unwelcome at Daughter's Christian School
Two gay fathers who have a daughter attending a private Christian school in Arizona say they were told they weren’t welcome on campus. Don Williams and Jose Ortega say they were told as much by the pastor at Heart Cry Christian Academy in Queen Creek, a suburb of Phoenix, The Arizona Republicreports.
AZFamily
Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
Comments / 1