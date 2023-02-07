ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

statepress.com

Opinion: ASU policing and dismissal of student activists delays needed change

The demands of ASU activists and students have been repeatedly dismissed and ignored by the University, even when those students and other local community members have been engaged in peaceful protest and engaged in talks with the administration. Meanwhile, ASU continues to support its police department, that said in an...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce

As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Photos by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr and Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. In a nondescript bar at the end of an alley in downtown Phoenix, the state’s most prominent election officials — and former political opponents — met Wednesday night to trade lighthearted jabs and ideas about how to improve Arizona’s election processes.
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
SAN LUIS, AZ
statepress.com

Incarceration reframed concept of community for student Cordero Holmes

"I like to tell people I changed, not because of prison but in spite of it," said Cordero Holmes of his 10-year incarceration. Holmes, 34, who is a junior majoring in public service and public policy, was recently awarded the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream Award" by the city of Phoenix, honoring his accomplishments in community growth through dedication to human and civil rights.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

Tempe Battle of the Bands leaves students bewildered

Every year the Programming and Activities Board announces the Battle of the Bands, the biggest musical event on campus for students and aspiring musicians. This year, however, the Tempe semifinal wasn't quite the spectacle students were expecting. Battle of the Bands is an event advertised by PAB as a concert-style...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
statepress.com

Tyi Skinner followed coach Natasha Adair to ASU in pursuit of her dreams

The Women's National Basketball Association is the ultimate dream for many collegiate athletes in women's basketball. With aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, junior guard Tyi Skinner is making waves in the basketball community, especially as a transfer student at ASU. Skinner is a Washington, D.C. native who played Division...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

ASU baseball's Ryan Campos ready to build on successful freshman season

Sophomore catcher Ryan Campos is preparing to command head coach Willie Bloomquist's fielders behind the plate with experience and a team-first mentality as the ASU baseball season begins Feb. 17 at home. A native of Mesa, Arizona, Campos attended Red Mountain High School and registered a .453 batting average in...
TEMPE, AZ
Advocate

Gay Dads Told They're Unwelcome at Daughter's Christian School

Two gay fathers who have a daughter attending a private Christian school in Arizona say they were told they weren’t welcome on campus. Don Williams and Jose Ortega say they were told as much by the pastor at Heart Cry Christian Academy in Queen Creek, a suburb of Phoenix, The Arizona Republicreports.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

