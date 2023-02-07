ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Hope dims for families in Turkey as rescue turns to recovery

KAHRAMANMARAS – Precious hours have turned to tense days across earthquake-hit southern Turkey as fewer people are pulled alive from the rubble. While family members watch rescue workers shift to recovery, they also face an awful truth: that it's unlikely they'll ever be reunited with their missing loved ones.
EU lawmaker held for questioning in corruption scandal

BRUSSELS – A EU lawmaker linked to a corruption scandal that rocked the bloc's Parliament in December was detained for questioning as police conducted further raids, Belgium's federal prosecutor's office said Friday. The office said police searched a banking safe in the city of Liege belonging to Belgian lawmaker...
China calls US House resolution 'political manipulation'

BEIJING – China on Friday dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as “purely political manipulation and hyping up." “China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told...
Russia announces cut to oil output over Western price caps

FRANKFURT – Russia announced Friday that will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after Western countries capped the price of its crude over its action in Ukraine. “As of today, we fully sell all our crude output, but as we stated before, we will not...

