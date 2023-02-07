Read full article on original website
Hilton’s quarterly profit jumps on strong travel demand
(Reuters) – Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 125% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by strong travel demand and high room rates that boosted results. The company reported a net income of $333 million, or $1.21 per share, in the quarter through December, compared with $148 million or 52 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysis-Brazil central bank autonomy becomes political punching bag for Lula
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank newfound independence that was designed to shield it from politics has turned it into a convenient punching bag for the new government that can use it to fire up its leftist base and blame it for economic woes. Since his Jan. 1...
Fox Corp boosts share repurchase kitty by $3 billion
(Reuters) -Broadcaster Fox Corp said on Wednesday it would buy back $3 billion worth of additional shares, taking the total authorization to $7 billion. The repurchase covers class A and class B common stocks. Separately, the company said second-quarter revenue rose about 4% to $4.61 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of...
Emerson profit rises on robust demand in automation unit
(Reuters) – Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, powered by strong demand for its automation systems in a tight labor market. The company’s net income rose to $2.33 billion, or $3.97 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $896 million,...
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers. “We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles...
MSCI cuts some Adani group companies’ free-float designations
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Index provider MSCI said it has cut the free-float designations of four securities of India’s Adani group, a move which analysts have warned could impact their index weightings. MSCI said in a statement it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission...
Marketmind: Corporate scatter
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A hail of mega corporate updates distracted stock markets from a confusing macro picture – but offers little more clarity with scattergun fortunes and ambiguous readouts for the wider economy. Shares in Walt Disney surged...
Fed’s Cook: January job gains increase hopes for soft landing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The strong January job gains of half a million new positions coupled with moderating wage growth has increased hopes for a “soft landing” as the Fed continues with interest rate increases but the labor market powers ahead, Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said on Wednesday.
Multi-manager hedge funds offer big returns but at high cost
LONDON (Reuters) – Multi-manager hedge funds charge expense fees about triple the size of traditional peers, a Barclays note to clients shows, in a sign of just how much of a price tag such funds can demand because of consistently higher returns. The report sheds light on an opaque...
B. Riley shares drop after short-seller Wolfpack Research takes aim
(Reuters) – Shares of investment bank B. Riley Financial fell more than 8% after short-seller Wolfpack Research on Wednesday disclosed a short position in the stock. B. Riley had overleveraged to buy speculative assets during the “financial mania” of 2020-21 and lent money to companies that have “degenerated into zombies,” the short-seller alleged.
Japan current account surplus shrinks sharply as trade deficits bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s current account surplus fell sharply in December after a record rise the prior month, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the impact of persistent trade deficits and a weak yen on the country’s once-solid balance of payments. The current account surplus stood...
Shares of Nintendo, SoftBank tumble after earnings
TOKYO (Reuters) – Shares of Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd and SoftBank Group Corp fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after both unveiled earnings that fell short of expectations, as tech firms around the globe send a cautionary signal to investors. Shares of Nintendo were down 8.3% in early...
Japan’s Kishida says global communication skills key criteria for picking new BOJ head
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the new central bank governor must have strong communication skills and the ability to closely coordinate with global central banks, offering the clearest clue to date on his preferred choice for the top job. Speaking in parliament, Kishida said on Wednesday he...
Pakistan Finance Minister says expect IMF matters to be settled today – Dawn news
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s finance minister was quoted on Thursday as saying he expects talks with a visiting International Monetary Fund mission to be settled today. “It is expected matters will be settled today,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted by Dawn news as saying. “We will give...
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that...
Americanas accounting scandal was a ‘fraud,’ says CEO of Brazil’s Itau
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The chief executive of Brazil’s biggest private lender Itau Unibanco said on Wednesday that the accounting inconsistencies that led retailer Americanas SA to request bankruptcy protection represent a case of ‘fraud’. Milton Maluhy Filho’s remarks came after Itau, which had a multi-million-dollar...
BHP halts Western Australia iron ore operations for a day after worker dies
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The world’s largest miner BHP Group has suspended its Western Australian iron ore operations for a day after a worker was struck by a train at its Port Hedland iron ore facility, it said on Wednesday. “It is with deep sadness that we confirm a...
China’s JD.com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods into its product services
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce company JD.Com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods and technical points into its product services, it said on Wednesday. Rival Alibaba Group is also developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) tool that it said was undergoing internal testing. (This story has been corrected to show...
Australia orders review into Chinese-made cameras in defence offices
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian government will examine surveillance technology used in offices of the defence department, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday, amid reports the Chinese-made cameras installed there raised security risks. The move comes after Britain in November asked its departments to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance...
Britain says Microsoft’s Activision deal could harm gamers
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s antitrust regulator said on Wednesday its in-depth probe had found that Xbox maker Microsoft’s $69-billion purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard raised competition concerns about cloud and console gaming. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Aby Jose Koilparambil; editing by...
