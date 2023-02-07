Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons
James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over. The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal. What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors... The post Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
The Wizards are negotiating a buyout with Will Barton, according to report
The Washington Wizards are negotiating a contract buyout with Will Barton, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news came out on Thursday, soon after the NBA Trade Deadline. ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free...
Chicago Bulls players reportedly choose a side in ongoing Zach LaVine-Billy Donovan drama
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of an ongoing division between their head coach and top star, and it
Golden State Warriors are in talks to acquire Saddiq Bey from Detroit Pistons
We are now less than two hours from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and we have a report to pass along that will catch the interest of fans in the Motor City. According to a report from Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons are in conversations about a trade that would send Saddiq Bey to what Warriors. Fischer added that The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon's trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick.
Yardbarker
"That team is not built to be a championship team" - Stephen Jackson's blunt assessment of the Chicago Bulls
Former NBA player turned broadcaster Stephen Jackson knows a thing or two about what a team needs to look and feel like to become a champion. After all, he played with San Antonio Spurs legends Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili on the 2003 squad that won the NBA championship. And so, if Jackson says the Chicago Bulls are "not built to be a championship team," you best believe him.
NBC Sports
Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in four-team deal
James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Thursday night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday that the Warriors had...
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
NBA
Bulls run out of gas in Memphis going into NBA Trade Deadline
The state of the Bulls... is divided, like much these days. So with Tuesday’s DeMar DeRozan-less 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and the spectacular Ja Morant, the Bulls again slipped back from steadying themselves at .500 at 26-28 heading into Thursday’s NBA season deadline to make trades.
chatsports.com
Buffs Begin Three-Game Road Swing At Utah Saturday
THE SEASON: Colorado is 14-11 overall and in seventh place in the Pac-12 Conference at 6-8 after gaining a sweep of the Bay Area schools at home last week. The Buffaloes cruised to a pair of double-digit wins, taking down California 59-46 on Feb. 2 and then Stanford, 84-62, on Feb. 5.
chatsports.com
What the Will Benson trade means for the Guardians
The Guardians have opened up a spot on their 40-man roster and reduced the number of left-handed outfield prospects they have by trading former first-round pick, Will Benson, to the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland selected Benson 14th overall in the 2016 draft as an 18-year-old, but development was not always a...
One milestone the Bulls haven’t reached in 2022-2023
During the 2022-2023 season, the Chicago Bulls have failed to sustain a lengthy losing streak, with another chance escaping them on Tuesday.
DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game
For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters on Tuesday night. Their 89 points also marked a season-low...
chatsports.com
NBA Trade Deadline 2023 LIVE
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 5:09 PMStephon Kingu200bLakers are trading for rozier. 5:09 PMud835ude46ud835ude6dud835ude6bu200bLeGM making more moves. 5:09 PMReal Talkeru200bJames wiseman to the hornets. 5:09 PMWalker Swindellu200bPrichard. 5:09 PMInsightu200bWoj. 5:09 PMHanoon Aliu200bOG ANUNOBY. 5:09 PMMike Dibbleu200bKelly Oubre.
chatsports.com
Bears great Devin Hester misses Hall call for second-straight year
PHOENIX — Devin Hester, the greatest returner that anyone has ever seen, still isn’t a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The NFL’s all-time leader with 20 return touchdowns, Hester inspired a generation of Bears fans to stop timing their bathroom breaks for kickoffs and punts. As “Crank That” by Soulja Boy blared on the Soldier Field loudspeaker, teammates learned not to miss the show, either. They stood up on the sideline every time the ball hung in the air and eventually sank into Hester’s arms.
