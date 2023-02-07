Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Why more startups are getting compliant
“What I’ve seen is more and more companies are launching with table stakes enterprise features [ … ] whereas those used to be added in at closer to $5 million-$10 million in annual recurring revenue,” tweeted David Peterson, a partner at Angular Ventures. The Exchange explores startups,...
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
crowdfundinsider.com
Payment Service Providers Aren’t Going Far Enough to Support Shift to E-Commerce: Report
A new insight report – The perfect payment partner? What merchants are looking for from their PSPs – from Banking Circle, the next generation technology-led Payments Bank, suggests that the services currently “offered by Payment Service Providers aren’t going far enough to support the shift to e-commerce.”
cryptoglobe.com
$SHIB, $ADA, $DOT, and Others Added As Payment Methods at Dubai University via New Integration
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB), the native token of smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and that of the ‘blockchain of blockchains’ Polkadot ($DOT) can now be used as payment method at a popular Dubai University, along with several other digital assets. According to a recently published announcement,...
TechCrunch
Dbt Labs acquires Transform, adding semantic tools to its data analytics platform
One year on, the company is using some of that money, and possibly a bit of the leverage afforded by the compressed market, to expand in a different way: it is acquiring Transform, a fellow analytics engineering firm. Transform’s speciality is semantic tools to build data science insights from data...
Businesses make thousands a year by sending emails to customers
Email marketing has become a vital tool for businesses to reach out to their customers and remind them of upcoming services or promote new offerings. With the advancement of technology, businesses are utilizing innovative strategies to maximize the benefits of email communication. Using email marketing tools like AWeber, businesses are able to maximize their opportunity to make a sale with customers.
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
CoinDesk
Dell Joins Hedera Governing Council to Explore Developing Decentralized Applications
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Computer manufacturer Dell (DELL) has become a member of the Hedera Governing Council to develop decentralized applications to help its customers with their blockchain and Web3-related ventures. Hedera's HBAR token spiked higher on the...
TechCrunch
Statsig expands its free feature management tools
The new allowance in the free plan, which previously allowed for 5 million events per month, is now 500 million events, which, according to the company, means that all but its largest customers will now be able to use this core part of its service for free. It’s worth stressing...
coinjournal.net
Blockchain-based platform ShareRing announces alpha release of its Vault Query Language
ShareRing releases alpha version of its web-based tool Vault Query Language (VQL). The Alpha release allows users to test the query tool securely from their ShareRing Vault. ShareRing is a blockchain-based digital identity platform. ShareRing, a blockchain-based digital identity provider, is making it possible for its users to retrieve their...
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Blobr raises another $5.4 million for its API monetization product
“If you have an API, you can easily connect it to Blobr in a few clicks,” co-founder Alexandre Airvault told me. “You can then define your products, define the consumption scenarios of the API. Once you’ve done that, you can build a business model on top of the API.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Sionic Introduces Suite of Trust-Based Services for Bank-to-Bank, Verified Rapid Payments
Sionic, a provider of omni-commerce, faster digital payments solutions, today announced it is launching a suite of new, trust-based services “to address the significant challenges facing faster payments in the U.S. whether on The RTP® Network or upcoming FedNow™ bank rails.”. The services are “designed to help...
TechCrunch
How to manage third-party cybersecurity risks that are too costly to ignore
Such situations also involve spending significant amounts of time and resources fixing a problem caused by a third party. No matter how well you clean things up, the reputational hit to your organization will continue to cost you in lost business down the road. The fact is, the consequences of...
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
TechCrunch
Replo gives businesses a low-code option for creating Shopify landing pages
This is where Replo comes in, offering a low-code web platform and marketplace so that businesses can build customizable websites similar to the way a child builds with Legos. The company is currently focused on Shopify users and offers hundreds of built-in templates that Replo shows you how to use or helps you build a page from scratch.
TechCrunch
Atlantic Money launches its cheap foreign exchange service across Europe
Since then, the company has expanded and is now live across 29 European countries. Users can convert EUR through Atlantic Money and send money to a foreign bank account. What makes Atlantic Money stand out from the competition is that it focuses on a flat fee. The company usually doesn’t add any markup on the exchange rate and charges £3 or €3 per transfer, whether you are sending €100, €5,000 or €500,000.
TechCrunch
Streamdal wants to bring greater visibility to streaming data architectures
Daniel Selans and Ustin Zarubin — engineers by trade, having worked at New Relic, InVision, DigitalOcean and Community.com — thought what was needed is a way to detect anomalous behavior in encoded data streams. After running into problems with streaming data frameworks, they co-founded Streamdal, which not only alerts users to streaming issues but can also transform in-flight data and reprocess broken data on the fly.
Bank of America: DeFi's Current Functionality Is Just Scratching The Surface
A report from Bank of America BAC highlights the current state of decentralized finance (DeFi) in the digital asset market, stating that despite the shift in focus towards projects with real-world functionality, DeFi's current offerings "barely scratch the surface." According to Coindesk, the report acknowledges that platforms like Gauntlet are...
