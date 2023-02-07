Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Atlantic Money launches its cheap foreign exchange service across Europe
Since then, the company has expanded and is now live across 29 European countries. Users can convert EUR through Atlantic Money and send money to a foreign bank account. What makes Atlantic Money stand out from the competition is that it focuses on a flat fee. The company usually doesn’t add any markup on the exchange rate and charges £3 or €3 per transfer, whether you are sending €100, €5,000 or €500,000.
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
Uber Launches Payout Solution for Unbanked Drivers in Egypt
Uber has teamed up with HSBC to launch Flexpay, a new on-demand payout solution in Egypt. The two companies announced the launch in a joint press release on Wednesday (Feb. 7), stating that Flexpay will empower unbanked Uber drivers by paying out directly to mobile wallets through HSBC’s payment platform HSBCnet.
TechCrunch
Taiwan fines car renting giant iRent for customer data spill
According to local media reports, iRent, which is owned by Taiwanese auto conglomerate Hotai Motor, received two separate fines for failing to adequately protect the data of more than 400,000 customers. In a press release on Thursday, Taiwan’s highways division under the transport ministry said iRent violated the country’s data...
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
TechCrunch
Lunar, the Danish neobank last year valued at $2.2B, raises $38M to shoot for the profitability moon
The startup announced today that it has closed a round of €35 million (around $38 million at today’s rates), money that it will be using to sharpen its product and its profile in the Nordics. Lunar says it has around 500,000 users in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. But notably, that is the same number of users that it disclosed when it announced funding in March 2022, which implies that not only is the startup operating at a loss that’s eroded its runway, but growth has stalled for the company in the last year.
cryptoglobe.com
$SHIB, $ADA, $DOT, and Others Added As Payment Methods at Dubai University via New Integration
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB), the native token of smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and that of the ‘blockchain of blockchains’ Polkadot ($DOT) can now be used as payment method at a popular Dubai University, along with several other digital assets. According to a recently published announcement,...
financefeeds.com
HSBC launches international payments solution for HK merchants
“Cross-border eCommerce has emerged as a driving force of mainland China’s external trade, recording year-on-year growth of nearly 12 per cent in export value in 2022.”. HSBC has launched a new one-stop digital payment solution for small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong, called HSBC Merchant Box. HSBC Merchant Box...
freightwaves.com
Last-mile firm Bungii streamlines payments with Branch
Once a relatively unknown strategy, networks of independently contracted delivery drivers — or what might be referred to as “the Uber model” — have proliferated throughout the transportation industry in recent years. Amazon has Flex. Target has Shipt. And platforms like DoorDash, Gopuff and Bringg all...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sionic Introduces Suite of Trust-Based Services for Bank-to-Bank, Verified Rapid Payments
Sionic, a provider of omni-commerce, faster digital payments solutions, today announced it is launching a suite of new, trust-based services “to address the significant challenges facing faster payments in the U.S. whether on The RTP® Network or upcoming FedNow™ bank rails.”. The services are “designed to help...
usethebitcoin.com
MetaMask Offers Fiat On-Ramp Solution in India
MetaMask is offering now a new fiat on-ramp solution for users in India that want to purchase cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), or Polygon (MATIC), among others. In the past, MetaMask was a crypto wallet only that has now been integrated with Onramp.money to allow users to make crypto purchases using fiat directly from the wallet.
TechCrunch
EV startup Zypp Electric nabs $25M to hit 30 Indian cities by 2025
The cash from Gogoro is an extension of a strategic partnership between the two companies, and a signal of Gogoro’s continued commitment to the Indian market. Zypp Electric will use the funds to expand its fleet from 10,000 to 200,000 bikes and widen its footprint to 30 Indian cities by December 2025.
u.today
Tranchess (CHESS) Spikes 60% Following Ethereum Staking Innovation
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BBC
Unlawful trade barrier warning over bottle return scheme
A leading lawyer has claimed that Scotland's bottle deposit return scheme could create an unlawful trade barrier with the rest of the UK. The initiative is due to launch in August and is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans. But Aidan O'Neill...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Emerging market funds see big inflows in January on China reopening
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market bond and equity funds received heavy inflows in January after a dry patch last year, aided by China's reopening and softening inflation pressures worldwide.
China Supports Blockchain Development, Continues Crackdown On Cryptocurrencies
The Chinese government is setting its sights on blockchain technology with the establishment of the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. What Happened: The centre based in Beijing will focus on developing key technologies and industrial applications within the realm of blockchain. Quoting an article by the state-run Beijing Daily, South...
TechCrunch
Palm.hr raises $5M, embarks on MENA growth
Schrems told TechCrunch he needed a system that was employee-focused but found much of the HR software he interacted with to be “very complex” with “a lot of features, a lot of functionalities focused on making life easier for HR managers” but with little regard for ease of use by employees. “This makes adoption hard,” he said.
