Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of February 6, 2023

Groundhog Day has come and gone and if you believe the furry fuzzball there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Next week’s forecast disagrees, but, it’s an animal, not a forecaster. A look at the Spring 2023 forecast, by both Accuweather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, seems to agree on 3 things: Tornado Alley […] The post Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO