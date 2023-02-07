ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of February 6, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Here’s a look at the college basketball schedule around the state for this week.

Tuesday, February 7th

  • ETSU (9-16) @ UNC Greensboro (16-9)
    6 PM on ESPNU/ESPN+

Wednesday, February 8th

  • Belmont (17-8) @ Missouri State (12-12)
    6 PM on ESPN+
  • Memphis (17-6) @ South Florida (10-13)
    6 PM on ESPN+
  • #6 Tennessee (19-4) @ Vanderbilt (11-12)
    6 PM on SECN
  • The Citadel (9-16) @ Chattanooga (12-13)
    6 PM on ESPN+

Thursday, February 9

  • MTSU (15-9) @ Western Kentucky (13-11)
    7 PM on Stadium
  • UT Martin (15-10) @ Eastern Illinois (7-18)
    7:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Austin Peay (8-17) @ North Alabama (14-11)
    7:45 PM on ESPN+
  • Lipscomb (15-10) @ Central Arkansas (8-17)
    8 PM on ESPN+
  • Southern Indiana (13-12) @ Tennessee Tech (11-14)
    8 PM on ESPNU/ESPN+
  • SE Missouri State (13-12) @ TSU (14-11)
    8 PM on ESPN+

Friday, February 10

  • VMI (6-19) @ ETSU (9-16)
    6 PM on ESPN+

Saturday, February 11th

  • UIC (10-15) @ Belmont (17-8)
    1 PM on ESPN3
  • Mercer (12-13) @ Chattanooga (12-13)
    2:30 PM on CBS Sports Network
  • Vanderbilt (11-12) @ Florida (13-10)
    2:30 PM on SECN
  • MTSU (15-9) @ UAB (17-7)
    3 PM on Stadium
  • Little Rock (7-18) @ UT Martin (15-10)
    3:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Austin Peay (8-17) @ Central Arkansas (8-17)
    3:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Tennessee Tech (11-14) @ TSU (14-11)
    3:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Missouri (17-6) @ #6 Tennessee (19-4)
    5 PM on SECN
  • Lipscomb (15-10) @ North Alabama (14-11)
    7:15 PM on ESPN+

Sunday, February 12th

  • Temple (14-10) @ Memphis (17-6)
    11 AM on ESPN2

