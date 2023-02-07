ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce Make History at Grammys

By Donna Vissman
 3 days ago

The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. Read also about TSU’s Grammy win here.

Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde earns her first award from The Recording Academy for her chart-topping duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce, marking the first win in the category by two women.

“It’s Carly’s first [GRAMMY] nomination and it’s my first number one at Country radio,” the six-time nominee beamed while receiving the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. “We’ve performed this song so many times on stage together, and it’s been so nice for our friendship. We did it together. Thank you, thank you.”

Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle won Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her acclaimed record, Crooked Tree .

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile performed Broken Horses, the song won her Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

Luke Combs

Luke Combs debuted as a performer at the GRAMMYS. Combs performed “Going, Going, Gone.”

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on a guitar of Lorretta’s loaned to Musgraves for the event.

Chris Stapleton

One of the highlights of the evening was when Chris Stapleton performed with Stevie Wonder. Watch it below.

