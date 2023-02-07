ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State men’s basketball ready for 2-game road trip

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXcLY_0ker5w1c00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (9-14, 2-9 WAC) men’s basketball is coming off a big week where they strung together a pair of wins in Western Athletic Conference play.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), NMSU grabbed their first win in league play and snapped a 9-game losing streak. Three days later, NMSU secured a second straight win as they beat Seattle U, 82-75. Both games were played at the Pan American Center and now the Aggies are hoping they can pull off the same result on the road.

“Well now we got to get the monkey off the back for a road win. I think that’s the focal point going into Wednesday is we don’t have a road win in conference play,” NM State head coach Greg Heiar said. “So, we have to have a different dominant type of mindset of going into a hostile environment, a rival game, but more importantly, we got to get our first road win.”

New Mexico State has yet to win a WAC game away from the Pan American Center this season. NMSU is 0-5 in away games in WAC play this season.

The Aggies will aim to grab their first road win this season when they take on Grand Canyon University (15-8, 6-4 WAC) on Wednesday at GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Whether you call it a rivalry or not, both teams are prepared for an intense match-up in their first meeting of the season.

“It would be a huge win because of the rivalry, because of the environment, and because we have not won on the road in conference play,” Heiar said. “We have to have that type of grit, hunger, and fight mentality every single possession.”

Grand Canyon is 15-8 overall and 6-4 in WAC play so far this season. The Lopes are coming off an 86-83 win against Stephen F. Austin at GCU Arena on Saturday (Feb. 4). GCU has been dominant at home as they currently have an 11-2 record when playing at GCU Arena this season.

Ray Harrison is the team’s leading scorer as he averages 16.9 points per game. Gabe McGlothan is the second leading scorer as he averages 10.7 points per game. Chance McMillian is the other player that is averaging double figures in scoring as he averages 10.0 points per game.

GCU has been without one of their best players for their last eight games and it’ll stay like that for the rest of the season.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. injured his right knee in a game at Sam Houston (Jan. 5) on a dribble drive in the first half. A magnetic resonance imaging test revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will require surgery and several months of rehabilitation, per GCU Athletics.

Grand Canyon has gone 4-4 since losing Blacksher.

Grand Canyon will be the first task at hand for New Mexico State in the squad’s two-game road trip. GCU and NMSU will face each other for the first time this 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

After the GCU game, New Mexico State will make the trip to Riverside, California for a rematch against California Baptist at the CBU Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 11. The last time NMSU and CBU squared off, the Aggies fell 70-61 at the Pan American Center on Jan. 7.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Southern Utah rallies to defeat New Mexico State women, 63-56

CEDAR CITY, Utah – New Mexico State dropped the first game of its two-game road trip Thursday to Southern Utah by a final score of 63-56. The game was a tough one to swallow as the Aggies (12-12, 7-5 WAC) led the Thunderbirds (14-8, 10-1 WAC) for over 31 minutes in the game, including by as […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NCAA denies eligibility waiver for New Mexico State’s Kim Aiken Jr.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The NCAA denied an eligibility waiver for New Mexico State forward Kim Aiken Jr., KTSM learned on Thursday. An NMSU official said that the governing body of collegiate athletics declined the Aggies’ appeal to get Aiken Jr. eligible, after they also denied the initial waiver request for him earlier in […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Take Perfect Record to Beehive State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico takes a perfect 3-0 record on the road to the Beehive State for a pair of difficult non-conference road matches, but ones that should prepare them well for the eventual Mountain West season. The Lobos take on former conference mates BYU and Utah, with UNM visiting the Cougars on Thursday at 11 a.m. and then making the short drive up the hill to face the Utah Utes at 10 am on Friday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

UTEP men drops fifth straight game to Charlotte, 62-53

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP piled up 36 points in the paint, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a barrage of 3-pointers from visiting Charlotte in a 62-53 setback at the Don Haskins Center Thursday. The loss was UTEP’s fifth straight defeat, as the Miners haven’t won a game since Jan. 19 at home vs. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Organ Mountain boys hold off Las Cruces High for 54-51 win

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Organ Mountain boys basketball team took down Las Cruces High 54-51 on the road on Thursday night. With the victory, the Knights (19-4, 7-1 District 3-5A) regained sole possession of first place in District 3-5A and swept the regular season series with the second place Bulldawgs (13-10, 6-2). The […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP women defeat Charlotte 70-64 for important road win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 12-0 run to end the first half sparked UTEP to a gutsy 70-64 win at Charlotte on Wednesday evening inside Halton Arena. The Miners (15-7, 8-5 C-USA) had trailed by as many as 10 early in the second quarter before flipping the script on the 49ers (10-12, 6-7 C-USA) entering the locker […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women hit the road to Charlotte after tough loss to WKU

EL PASO, Texas – After a three-game homestand that spanned the past two weeks, UTEP women’s basketball begins a stretch of three of the next four contests on the road on Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT/6 p.m. ET at Charlotte. The Miners (14-7, 7-5 C-USA) came two points away from sweeping the top two teams […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

FC Juarez introduces new signings, including USMNT’s Alan Soñora

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juarez introduced some of its new signings in the WestStar Club at Southwest University Park on Thursday. Tomas Molina, Agustin Urzi, and Alan and Joel Sonora were all in attendance at the press conference on Thursday. FC Juarez also announced the signings of Manuel Castro, Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez, Mario Osuna, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Family of Las Cruces Bowl Massacre continue to search for answers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — It’s a quiet morning in Las Cruces on Feb. 10, 1990, and it started with a frantic 911 call. Twelve-year-old Melissia Repass was the only person conscious inside the Las Cruces bowling alley. Las Cruces dispatcher: Emergency. Melissia Repass: Please help me. Las Cruces...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Women Behind the Badge to host free prep camp

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Women Behind the Badge is hosting a free prep camp on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy located on 12501 Montana Ave Building B El Past, TX 79938. “We want to tell our experiences as women in law enforcement. We will […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy