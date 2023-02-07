New Women’s Business Center Launches in Nashville

WBC Nashville Executive Director Bistany Bass/Photo submitted

The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South), a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), announces that it has received a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to launch the Women’s Business Center Nashville. WBC Nashville provides women entrepreneurs with resources, tools and training to sustain and grow their business ventures. Nashville native, Bistany Bass, who assumed her role in September, serves as Executive Director. The WBC Nashville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 1, 2023.

WBC Nashville is open for business and located downtown in the WB Collective, a women’s co-working space at 613 Ewing Street 37203. WBC Nashville is the second Women’s Business Center operated by WBEC South in Tennessee. In August 2021, the organization launched the WBC South in Memphis at Crosstown Concourse that has served more than 700 women business owners with coaching, training events and networking opportunities.

“By creating a space where women-owned businesses can access resources, make connections, and sharpen their skills – the Women’s Business Center will be a key partner in building a Nashville that works for all,” said Mayor John Cooper. “My administration has made supporting local entrepreneurs a core pillar of our greater efforts to harness Nashville’s growth into an opportunity for everyone. Diversity is our strength here in Nashville. I look forward to collaborating with the WBC Nashville to help our women-owned businesses thrive.”

Prior to joining WBC Nashville, Bass served as the chief operating officer and human resources manager for the past five years at Imagen, LLC, a woman-owned company that designs and builds trade show booths, museum displays and custom interiors.

She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Nashville School Law in 2007, where she received the prestigious Moot Court Award and graduated with honors. Her law career began as an adoption attorney at the Law Office of Lisa Collins where she served for seven years. Most recently, she practiced as a real estate underwriting attorney at Wagon Wheel Title & Escrow, LLC. While attending law school, she also attended Middle Tennessee State University for a year working toward a business degree. Bass graduated Cum Laude from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Immunology in 2000. She spent three years as a clinical research associate at ICON plc working on clinical trials for new drugs.

“Bistany’s business savvy, creativity and operations experience at a woman-owned firm are valuable assets in establishing the WBC Nashville as a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs in our region,” says Phala K. Mire, President and CEO of WBEC South. “Whether women business owners need business coaching, access to funding, shared workspace or connections to contracting opportunities, WBC Nashville is the destination for business growth.”

The SBA funded Women’s Business Centers are a national network of 138 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing, and procurement.

Visit https://wbecsouth.org/ to learn more about WBC Nashville programs, events and resources for women business enterprises.

About Women’s Business Enterprise Council South

Headquartered in New Orleans, the mission of the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South), a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), is to advance and enhance business opportunities between corporations and women-owned businesses through a national certification program, education and professional growth opportunities. WBEC South facilitates the most relied upon certification program, WBENC Certification, for the states of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle.