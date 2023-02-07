ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Get Your Tickets Now to the GNashVegas Casino Night

By Donna Vissman
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppvjN_0ker4EfD00
photo courtesy of Nashville Predators Foundation

GnashVegas Casino Night and Auction is back after taking a hiatus the last few years.

It’s hosted by the Nashville Predators Foundation and you can join the fun on Wednesday, February 8th over the ice at Bridgestone Arena beginning at 6:30 pm.

At the event you can meet and mingle with Nashville Predators players while you gamble with Gnash Cash. You can also enjoy light bites from local restaurants, place a bid in the silent auction and enjoy libations.

The theme for this year’s event is Reverse Retro, bring out those Mustard Cat jerseys and Y2K fashion.

Proceeds from the event will benefit non-profits in Middle Tennessee through the Nashville Predators Foundation grants program.

Purchase your ticket here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

Duran Duran North American Tour to Stop in Nashville

Duran Duran just announced its 26-date North American Tour with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, June 13th. In a social media post, they shared, “Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. British band Bastille join Nile Rodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale begins February 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale begins Thursday, February 16 at 10am local market time.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members

Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

New Women’s Business Center Launches in Nashville

The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South), a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), announces that it has received a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to launch the Women’s Business Center Nashville. WBC Nashville provides women entrepreneurs with resources, tools and training to sustain and grow their business ventures. Nashville native, Bistany Bass, who assumed her role in September, serves as Executive Director. The WBC Nashville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 1, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vibe

Tennessee State Univ. Marching Band Earns Historic GRAMMY Win

Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history as the first HBCU marching band to win a GRAMMY award. The Aristocrat of Bands scored two gramophones in the category of “Best Roots Gospel Album” for The Urban Hymnal, and for their feature on J. Ivy’s “The Poet Who Say By The Door.” TSU is also nominated for “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song” and “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album” for the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards, set to air on Feb. 25. The Urban Hymnal was co-produced by songwriter/producer Dallas Austin, artist/songwriter/producer Sir the Baptist and TSU professor Larry Jenkins.More from VIBE.comLizzo Gives A "Special" Performance...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee

In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
NASHVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Tennessee

The Columbia Mall is an enclosed 282,272 square foot shopping mall located in Columbia, Tennessee that opened in 1981 originally as the Shadybrook Mall. Goody's, one of the anchors, closed in early 2017. On June 4, 2020, JCPenney, the only other anchor, announced that it would close by around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide.
COLUMBIA, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy