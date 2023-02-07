Read full article on original website
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
CNBC
Robinhood board approves plan to buy back Sam Bankman-Fried's $578 million stake
Robinhood's board has approved a plan to purchase Sam Bankman-Fried's shares in the company, which amount to more than a 7% stake. Robinhood said it's working with the Department of Justice on the plan and can't guarantee when or if it will happen. The 55 million shares are at the...
CNBC
Lawyers and advisors in FTX bankruptcy have billed nearly $20 million for 51 days of work
FTX's top bankruptcy, legal and financial advisors have billed the company more than $19.6 million in fees for work done in 2022, according to Tuesday bankruptcy court filings. More than $10 million of that was for work done in November 2022, as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire entered bankruptcy protection in...
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
CNBC
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock now after it's faltered the last 6 months
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what Jim is calling 'insidious' market action which he thinks is keeping Club members from joining the Nasdaq rally. Jim says one portfolio holding is a buy on continued weakness and shares some technical analysis that could lead to a breakout. Jim also says he's not feeling good about one company after an earnings miss, and gives insight into what to expect from some other names in the Charitable Trust reporting after the close today.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though,...
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. markets got the Fed’s message: Interest rate hikes are probably here to stay
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. After weeks of defying the Federal Reserve, U.S. markets realized...
CNBC
Pressure on China’s factories grows as U.S. demand falls
BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
CNBC
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC
Fresh risk for Adani as MSCI probes free float of group stocks
India's Adani Group came under further pressure, after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of the conglomerate's company securities. Roughly $110 billion have been wiped off in the value of tfirms owned by Gautam Adani, since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published...
CNBC
How small businesses are fighting inflated credit card swipe fees
Credit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the last decade, leading some business owners to look for new and creative ways to claw back their profits. Main Street businesses across the country are increasingly struggling with changing macroeconomic conditions. Visa and Mastercard control 80% of the market, but...
CNBC
Ether losses build as crypto investors weigh the future of staking after Kraken exchange's SEC settlement
The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling more than 2% Friday morning to $1,543.08, according to Coin Metrics, after falling 5% the previous day. Earlier in the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
German Jan-Nov oil imports up 9.4%, bill up 77.4%
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German crude oil import volumes rose 9.4% in the first 11 months of 2022 on a year-on-year basis as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the bill rose sharply due to higher prices, official data showed.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — Shares of the German bank dipped more than 3% in pre-market trading after Deutsche Bank was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Bank of America. The investment firm said in a note to clients that Deutsche Bank's growth remains "volume reliant" and that other European peers were more attractive.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday: Stocks stumble, again
1. The hangover from market gains earlier this year and a realization that travel and leisure are the last remaining strengths of this economy are hitting stocks. Bond yields are up early Friday, so the. are set to open lower. The Dow is on track for back-to-back weekly losses. The...
US News and World Report
China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
CNBC
NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' says Adani Group exploited 'weakest links' in Indian institutions
The Adani Group didn't play a "con game" but has exploited the "weakest links" in India's institutions to its advantage, according to NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' Aswath Damodaran. The finance professor at the Stern school of business said fundamentals "never come into play" for Indian markets. "Nobody wants to talk...
CNBC
Gold dips with more Fed rate hikes in the offing; CPI to be key
Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors braced for more interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with focus now turning to inflation data due next week that could be an important factor for the central bank's monetary policy plans. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,865.60 per ounce by 2:09...
CNBC
Biden's 1% stock buyback tax isn't working. Will asking Congress to raise it do any good?
President Biden is expected to push for a quadrupling in the tax on stock buybacks in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The 1% buyback tax passed by Congress last year was judged by many critics to be insufficient to deter corporate spending on share repurchases, even if it secured the vote of Kyrsten Sinema.
