CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
CNBC

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock now after it's faltered the last 6 months

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what Jim is calling 'insidious' market action which he thinks is keeping Club members from joining the Nasdaq rally. Jim says one portfolio holding is a buy on continued weakness and shares some technical analysis that could lead to a breakout. Jim also says he's not feeling good about one company after an earnings miss, and gives insight into what to expect from some other names in the Charitable Trust reporting after the close today.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though,...
CNBC

Pressure on China’s factories grows as U.S. demand falls

BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
CNBC

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC

Fresh risk for Adani as MSCI probes free float of group stocks

India's Adani Group came under further pressure, after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of the conglomerate's company securities. Roughly $110 billion have been wiped off in the value of tfirms owned by Gautam Adani, since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published...
CNBC

How small businesses are fighting inflated credit card swipe fees

Credit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the last decade, leading some business owners to look for new and creative ways to claw back their profits. Main Street businesses across the country are increasingly struggling with changing macroeconomic conditions. Visa and Mastercard control 80% of the market, but...
CNBC

Ether losses build as crypto investors weigh the future of staking after Kraken exchange's SEC settlement

The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling more than 2% Friday morning to $1,543.08, according to Coin Metrics, after falling 5% the previous day. Earlier in the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
Reuters

German Jan-Nov oil imports up 9.4%, bill up 77.4%

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German crude oil import volumes rose 9.4% in the first 11 months of 2022 on a year-on-year basis as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the bill rose sharply due to higher prices, official data showed.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — Shares of the German bank dipped more than 3% in pre-market trading after Deutsche Bank was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Bank of America. The investment firm said in a note to clients that Deutsche Bank's growth remains "volume reliant" and that other European peers were more attractive.
US News and World Report

China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
CNBC

Gold dips with more Fed rate hikes in the offing; CPI to be key

Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors braced for more interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with focus now turning to inflation data due next week that could be an important factor for the central bank's monetary policy plans. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,865.60 per ounce by 2:09...

