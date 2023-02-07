ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

PepsiCo Earnings Beat Expectations as Price Hikes Boost Snack and Beverage Sales

PepsiCo's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. The food and beverage giant's price hikes to mitigate inflation buoyed sales for snacks and drinks, but the strategy has also hurt demand. Frito-Lay North America reported flat volume for the quarter, despite double-digit revenue growth for Doritos, Cheetos and many...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Assess Latest Earnings Reports: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning after a batch of disappointing quarterly reports, as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.9%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 80 points, or 0.2% lower. Ride-hailing platform Lyft...
NBC San Diego

Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance

Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
NBC San Diego

Chinese A.I. Stocks Jump on Growing ChatGPT Interest, State Media Warns of Risks

Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: EMCOR Group Is My Kind of Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more." Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sonos, Salesforce, Disney, Credit Suisse and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Sonos — Shares surged about 16.5% after Sonos reported a big beat in its fiscal first-quarter results. The audio products developer posted per-share earnings of 57 cents, compared to consensus estimates of 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $673 million, greater than forecasts for $580 million.
NBC San Diego

American Small Business Pessimism on Recession, Inflation, Isn't Relenting

Stocks boomed to start the year and Wall Street banks lowered recession odds on bets that the Fed will pause, and possibly even cut rates, in an increasingly likely soft landing scenario for the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week "disinflation has begun" but gave no clear indication...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Higher as Investors Weigh Up Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Thursday as investors weighed up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% early morning, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Industrials stocks led gains, up 1.8%, while travel and leisure led losses, down 0.4%.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as China's Inflation Ticks Up: Live Updates

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following moves on Wall Street as China's inflation data came in lower than expected. Consumer prices in the nation rose 2.1% in January compared to a year ago. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.46% and the Shenzhen...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp, PayPal and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Expedia — The travel company's shares fell 1.8% after the company missed analysts' expectations on earnings and revenue in the latest quarter. The company reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.26 on revenue of $2.62 billion. Analysts called for earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion, according to Refinitiv.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Disney announced layoffs, cost cuts and new plans for ESPN. Google's AI event is a flop with investors. Mattel earnings disappointed Wall Street after a bad holiday quarter. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Disney dominion. It's Bob Iger's Magic...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Price Stability Is Right Around the Corner

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is closer to winning its battle against inflation than Wall Street might believe. He explained that there’s confusion about whether the Fed has tamped down inflation enough due to a bifurcation in the economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday...
NBC San Diego

Chinese IPOs Are Coming Back to the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...

Comments / 0

Community Policy