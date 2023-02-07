Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Credit Suisse Posts Massive Annual Loss, CEO Describes Results as ‘Completely Unacceptable'
The Credit Suisse quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to simplify and transform its business in an...
China's Biggest Chipmaker SMIC Posts Record 2022 Revenue But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. China's...
PepsiCo Earnings Beat Expectations as Price Hikes Boost Snack and Beverage Sales
PepsiCo's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. The food and beverage giant's price hikes to mitigate inflation buoyed sales for snacks and drinks, but the strategy has also hurt demand. Frito-Lay North America reported flat volume for the quarter, despite double-digit revenue growth for Doritos, Cheetos and many...
Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Assess Latest Earnings Reports: Live Updates
U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning after a batch of disappointing quarterly reports, as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.9%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 80 points, or 0.2% lower. Ride-hailing platform Lyft...
Solar Tech Company Nextracker Prices Above Range at $24 a Share in Good Sign for IPO Market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance
Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. Stocks Drop and Treasury Yields Widen Their Inversion as the Economy Gives Conflicting Signals
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. The January rally in U.S. stocks fizzled as Treasury yields...
Chinese A.I. Stocks Jump on Growing ChatGPT Interest, State Media Warns of Risks
Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
Cramer's Lightning Round: EMCOR Group Is My Kind of Stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more." Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sonos, Salesforce, Disney, Credit Suisse and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Sonos — Shares surged about 16.5% after Sonos reported a big beat in its fiscal first-quarter results. The audio products developer posted per-share earnings of 57 cents, compared to consensus estimates of 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $673 million, greater than forecasts for $580 million.
American Small Business Pessimism on Recession, Inflation, Isn't Relenting
Stocks boomed to start the year and Wall Street banks lowered recession odds on bets that the Fed will pause, and possibly even cut rates, in an increasingly likely soft landing scenario for the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week "disinflation has begun" but gave no clear indication...
European Markets Higher as Investors Weigh Up Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Thursday as investors weighed up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% early morning, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Industrials stocks led gains, up 1.8%, while travel and leisure led losses, down 0.4%.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as China's Inflation Ticks Up: Live Updates
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following moves on Wall Street as China's inflation data came in lower than expected. Consumer prices in the nation rose 2.1% in January compared to a year ago. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.46% and the Shenzhen...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp, PayPal and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Expedia — The travel company's shares fell 1.8% after the company missed analysts' expectations on earnings and revenue in the latest quarter. The company reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.26 on revenue of $2.62 billion. Analysts called for earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion, according to Refinitiv.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Disney announced layoffs, cost cuts and new plans for ESPN. Google's AI event is a flop with investors. Mattel earnings disappointed Wall Street after a bad holiday quarter. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Disney dominion. It's Bob Iger's Magic...
Jim Cramer Says Price Stability Is Right Around the Corner
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is closer to winning its battle against inflation than Wall Street might believe. He explained that there’s confusion about whether the Fed has tamped down inflation enough due to a bifurcation in the economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday...
Chinese IPOs Are Coming Back to the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...
