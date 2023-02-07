ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pe Ell, WA

Chronicle

Trojans Ousted in Districts By Valley

At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Pe Ell: Phelps 7, Zock 4, Coleman 2, Carper 9, King 2. Willapa Valley: Matlock 12, Huber 18, Patrick 8, Channell 2, Emery 5, Russell 2, Wilson 1, Harley 2. Running into a familiar foe, the Pe Ell girls basketball team couldn’t quite break past Willapa...
PE ELL, WA
Chronicle

T-Wolves Knocked Out in District Consolation Round to Forks

CASTLE ROCK — After an opening-round loss last weekend to Raymond, the Morton-White Pass girls basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Forks in a loser-out consolation round game in the 2B District 4 tournament Thursday night, 51-31. The Timberwolves kept up with the Spartans for about a quarter and a half before a short rotation and tired legs saw the Spartans run away with it in the third quarter.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
Chronicle

1A Evergreen All-League Girls Basketball Teams

The Tenino girls basketball team finished with one 1A Evergreen all-league selection in second-team guard Brianna Asay. Montesano’s McKynnlie Dalan was named league MVP, as voted on by the coaches. Read the full list of honors below. MVP: McKynnlie Dalan, Montesano. First Team: Bailey Anderson, Eatonville; Evanjillie Dalan, Montesano;...
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Tumwater Taps Assistant Garrow as Next Head Football Coach

In its 62-year football history, Tumwater High School has only had four head coaches. Now the T-Birds have their fifth, tapping assistant William "Willie" Garrow to succeed Bill Beattie, who retired after the 2022 season. "I'm ecstatic about the opportunity," Garrow told The News Tribune. "I want to be there...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Rose Kitchel: 1936-2023

Rose H. Kitchel, 86, of Centralia, Washington, was welcomed by her Lord and savior with open arms on Jan. 18, 2023. Rose was born in North Dakota on April 2, 1936. She was the sixth child to Rochus and Irene Bonagofski. Rose migrated to the Western Washington area in 1949 and was raised with 13 siblings.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Time to slow down in Lakewood

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Dance Center to Host 29th Annual Dance Festival Northwest on March 18

The Southwest Washington Dance Center is hosting the 29th annual Dance Festival Northwest on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Dance Festival Northwest brings dance companies from around the region to the Twin Cities area. Dancers attend classes together as a group and then each company performs dance pieces they have prepared during a performance at Centralia College’s Corbet Theatre. This year’s performance will include diverse forms of dance, including contemporary and classical ballet on point, modern and contemporary, jazz ballroom, and hip hop.
CHEHALIS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Lewis County District 5 Personnel Rescue ‘Hitchhiking’ Cat at Truck Stop

On Feb. 6, Lewis County Fire District 5 was requested at the Love’s Travel Station in Napavine for an animal rescue. “Our firefighters found a black and white cat on a trailer’s air canister,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “The feline hitchhiker was removed and taken to Jackson Highway Veterinary Clinic to get scanned for a microchip. It is assumed the cat had been hitchhiking for quite some time. We are proud to serve our constituents and those traveling through our area.”
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson

Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Support the Upcoming Napavine Bond

As I am contemplating my vote for the Napavine school bond issue, the first thing I have to remind myself is that bonds are for building and repairs and levies are for learning and day-to-day operations. Even though the proposed bond issue will cost me, I am motivated by the...
Chronicle

HUB Comedy and McFiler’s Chehalis Theater Partner to Bring Big Name Acts

Show: Sponsored by Melissa Wallace, HUB Comedy Presents Kabir Singh from “America’s Got Talent!”. Time: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Place: McFiler’s Chehalis Theater, located at 558 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis. Tickets: $25 each, available for purchase online at https://www.hubcomedy.com/.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Attempt to Locate Missing Woman

Lacey police are attempting to locate a missing woman, the department announced. Samantha D. Cribbins, 45, was last seen leaving work at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in a gray 2016 Toyota Scion. The Washington state license is CBH9889. She has not been in contact with friends or family since,...
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Chamber of Commerce Cuts the Ribbon at Glint Car Wash in Chehalis

Chehalis City Mayor Tony Ketchum, City Councilor Kate McDougall and City Manager Jill Anderson were in attendance along with other officials and Chamber ambassadors to help celebrate the grand opening of Glint Car Wash in Chehalis on Tuesday morning. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. Glint Car Wash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season. According to a news release, for the next six months Glint will offer a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally, the wash costs $39 plus tax, but for the next six months, it will only cost $19.50 plus tax. They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 for only $10 through the end of February, stated the release.
CHEHALIS, WA

