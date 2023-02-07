Read full article on original website
Trojans Ousted in Districts By Valley
At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Pe Ell: Phelps 7, Zock 4, Coleman 2, Carper 9, King 2. Willapa Valley: Matlock 12, Huber 18, Patrick 8, Channell 2, Emery 5, Russell 2, Wilson 1, Harley 2. Running into a familiar foe, the Pe Ell girls basketball team couldn’t quite break past Willapa...
T-Wolves Knocked Out in District Consolation Round to Forks
CASTLE ROCK — After an opening-round loss last weekend to Raymond, the Morton-White Pass girls basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Forks in a loser-out consolation round game in the 2B District 4 tournament Thursday night, 51-31. The Timberwolves kept up with the Spartans for about a quarter and a half before a short rotation and tired legs saw the Spartans run away with it in the third quarter.
1A Evergreen All-League Girls Basketball Teams
The Tenino girls basketball team finished with one 1A Evergreen all-league selection in second-team guard Brianna Asay. Montesano’s McKynnlie Dalan was named league MVP, as voted on by the coaches. Read the full list of honors below. MVP: McKynnlie Dalan, Montesano. First Team: Bailey Anderson, Eatonville; Evanjillie Dalan, Montesano;...
Tumwater Taps Assistant Garrow as Next Head Football Coach
In its 62-year football history, Tumwater High School has only had four head coaches. Now the T-Birds have their fifth, tapping assistant William "Willie" Garrow to succeed Bill Beattie, who retired after the 2022 season. "I'm ecstatic about the opportunity," Garrow told The News Tribune. "I want to be there...
In Loving Memory of Rose Kitchel: 1936-2023
Rose H. Kitchel, 86, of Centralia, Washington, was welcomed by her Lord and savior with open arms on Jan. 18, 2023. Rose was born in North Dakota on April 2, 1936. She was the sixth child to Rochus and Irene Bonagofski. Rose migrated to the Western Washington area in 1949 and was raised with 13 siblings.
Historic Centralia Fox Theatre on Track for Possible End of Year Opening
The restoration of the Historic Centralia Fox Theatre has mostly been a piecemeal project, with bits of work getting done when money was available and the theater as a whole remaining unfinished. But with a clear plan and nearly $1 million in funding secured, project organizers hope to have the...
The Suburban Times
Time to slow down in Lakewood
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
Southwest Washington Dance Center to Host 29th Annual Dance Festival Northwest on March 18
The Southwest Washington Dance Center is hosting the 29th annual Dance Festival Northwest on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Dance Festival Northwest brings dance companies from around the region to the Twin Cities area. Dancers attend classes together as a group and then each company performs dance pieces they have prepared during a performance at Centralia College’s Corbet Theatre. This year’s performance will include diverse forms of dance, including contemporary and classical ballet on point, modern and contemporary, jazz ballroom, and hip hop.
Oakley Carlson Gathering Set for Friday at Capitol Two Years After She Was Last ‘Credibly Seen’
For the 10th time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson is set to commence this week, but will be unlike any of the previous nine community rallies. This Friday, a “silent gathering” will be held at the capitol in Olympia...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
Lewis County Fire District Asks Community for Help Finding Owner of Rescued Cat Found in Semi
A semi-truck driver parked at Love’s Travel Stop in Napavine on Monday was doing a standard pre-deployment inspection when he heard an unexpected sound coming from his truck: a yowling cat. He quickly found the cat, a female black-and-white tuxedo, clinging to the axle of the semi-trailer. “He wasn’t...
Photo: Lewis County District 5 Personnel Rescue ‘Hitchhiking’ Cat at Truck Stop
On Feb. 6, Lewis County Fire District 5 was requested at the Love’s Travel Station in Napavine for an animal rescue. “Our firefighters found a black and white cat on a trailer’s air canister,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “The feline hitchhiker was removed and taken to Jackson Highway Veterinary Clinic to get scanned for a microchip. It is assumed the cat had been hitchhiking for quite some time. We are proud to serve our constituents and those traveling through our area.”
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson
Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
Letter to the Editor: Support the Upcoming Napavine Bond
As I am contemplating my vote for the Napavine school bond issue, the first thing I have to remind myself is that bonds are for building and repairs and levies are for learning and day-to-day operations. Even though the proposed bond issue will cost me, I am motivated by the...
KING-5
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
HUB Comedy and McFiler’s Chehalis Theater Partner to Bring Big Name Acts
Show: Sponsored by Melissa Wallace, HUB Comedy Presents Kabir Singh from “America’s Got Talent!”. Time: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Place: McFiler’s Chehalis Theater, located at 558 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis. Tickets: $25 each, available for purchase online at https://www.hubcomedy.com/.
Thurston County Police Attempt to Locate Missing Woman
Lacey police are attempting to locate a missing woman, the department announced. Samantha D. Cribbins, 45, was last seen leaving work at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in a gray 2016 Toyota Scion. The Washington state license is CBH9889. She has not been in contact with friends or family since,...
Chamber of Commerce Cuts the Ribbon at Glint Car Wash in Chehalis
Chehalis City Mayor Tony Ketchum, City Councilor Kate McDougall and City Manager Jill Anderson were in attendance along with other officials and Chamber ambassadors to help celebrate the grand opening of Glint Car Wash in Chehalis on Tuesday morning. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. Glint Car Wash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season. According to a news release, for the next six months Glint will offer a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally, the wash costs $39 plus tax, but for the next six months, it will only cost $19.50 plus tax. They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 for only $10 through the end of February, stated the release.
