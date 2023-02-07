Joining a genre of docuseries best described as "The Weirder the better," "Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence" details how a group of college students allowed their lives to taken over by a friend's father, who coached, bullied and ultimately controlled them. Luckily for the producers, Larry Ray recorded many of those sessions, resulting in a three-part show that's at times uncomfortably raw, and thus (for those who can stomach it) extremely watchable.

21 HOURS AGO