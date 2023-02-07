Read full article on original website
China's Biggest Chipmaker SMIC Posts Record 2022 Revenue But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. China's...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Tapestry — The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell of $1.33, beating StreetAccount's estimate of $1.27, and raised its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook. Tapestry rallied nearly 10% in the premarket. Hilton Worldwide — The hotel...
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance
Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
Wall Street's Frozen IPO Market Is Thawing as Companies Take Advantage of Stock Rally
On the heels of the successful Nextracker listing, other renewable energy firms are planning to list in the U.S., including Tel Aviv-based Enlight. JPMorgan is lead advisor on both of those deals. In-favor sectors include green energy, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act; biotech companies with promising drug...
GitLab to Cut 7% of Workforce, Or About 130 Employees, Sending Shares Down
GitLab will reduce its headcount by 7%, or about 130 positions. CEO Sid Sijbrandij cited a tough macroeconomic environment and a commitment to "responsible growth." Shares dropped about 12% on the news. GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a message to employees Thursday that the company is reducing its headcount...
As Brits Reel From a Cost-Of-Living Crisis, the UK Stock Market Quietly Booms to an All-Time High
The FTSE 100 has smashed through three intraday records over the last week. The make-up of the index kept it resilient through recent global market turmoil and bumper profits reported by energy, financial and commodities firms have taken it to new heights. This is despite a host of gloomy predictions...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Weigh Latest Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Thursday as investors looked to the latest U.S. economic data for indicators of the health of the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last up by about 3 basis points at 3.664%. The 2-year Treasury also rose by about 3 basis points to trade at 4.484%. Rates on both notes were lower earlier in the day.
NYU's ‘Dean of Valuation' Says Adani Group Exploited ‘Weakest Links' in Indian Institutions
The Adani Group didn't play a "con game" but has exploited the "weakest links" in India's institutions to its advantage, according to NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' Aswath Damodaran. The finance professor at the Stern school of business said fundamentals "never come into play" for Indian markets. "Nobody wants to talk...
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product
JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
Oil Prices Rise 2% After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day
Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...
