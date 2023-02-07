ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Tapestry — The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell of $1.33, beating StreetAccount's estimate of $1.27, and raised its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook. Tapestry rallied nearly 10% in the premarket. Hilton Worldwide — The hotel...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance

Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wall Street's Frozen IPO Market Is Thawing as Companies Take Advantage of Stock Rally

On the heels of the successful Nextracker listing, other renewable energy firms are planning to list in the U.S., including Tel Aviv-based Enlight. JPMorgan is lead advisor on both of those deals. In-favor sectors include green energy, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act; biotech companies with promising drug...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GitLab to Cut 7% of Workforce, Or About 130 Employees, Sending Shares Down

GitLab will reduce its headcount by 7%, or about 130 positions. CEO Sid Sijbrandij cited a tough macroeconomic environment and a commitment to "responsible growth." Shares dropped about 12% on the news. GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a message to employees Thursday that the company is reducing its headcount...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Weigh Latest Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Thursday as investors looked to the latest U.S. economic data for indicators of the health of the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last up by about 3 basis points at 3.664%. The 2-year Treasury also rose by about 3 basis points to trade at 4.484%. Rates on both notes were lower earlier in the day.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product

JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Oil Prices Rise 2% After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day

Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy