ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The days of San Diego thrill seekers looking for facetime with great whites in Mexico are now over

By Sarah Alegre
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGK8u_0ker2eCj00

SAN DIEGO – Mexico’s government has banned cage diving off the coast of Guadalupe Island. Previously, local touring companies have taken thrill seekers out to sea and let them get up close to sharks while inside the metal enclosure, but that’s no longer the case.

Tourists, professional divers and researchers worldwide have flocked to the biodiverse paradise that is Guadalupe Island for some facetime with a great white, all from the comfort of a cage.

“The presence of the shark is just majestic,” recalled Manuel Lazcano, a shark expedition guide with Ocean Enterprises, a scuba diving company based in San Diego.

It has been a second home for Lazcano for the past three decades, but his time leading tourists in and out of Mexico has now come to an abrupt halt.

“We are losing a lot of money and losing a lot of people who had these very high expectations for years to see the great whites,” Lazcano explained.

600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego

The Mexican government backing the ban citing their efforts to protect the species , calling the observation of sharks behind bars dangerous, pointing back to a 2016 case when a shark smashed into a cage, trapping it momentarily with a diver.

The move comes with a cost, halting business for charter boat owners, diving companies and researchers here at home.

Research biologist Nicole Lucas with the Marine Conservation Science Institute also warning this form of protection could backfire, adding it only leaves a sea of opportunity for poachers and illegal activity, hurting the species and the environment in the long run.

“When the boats are out there with cage diving operations, they’re there all the time and keeping an eye on the sharks, but now that no one is out there, there is a possibility of commercial fishermen or poachers taking white sharks,” Lucas explained to FOX 5.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

San Diego scientists identify new fish species 6,000 feet under the sea

A pair of San Diego researchers have helped identify a new species of fish in the deep ocean waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean near Costa Rica. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) scientists named the new species Pyrolycus jaco. Schmidt Ocean Institute researchers have visited, on a number of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego

At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thebudgetsavvybride.com

Top 10 Best Wedding Venues in San Diego

Are you searching for the best wedding venues in San Diego, California? Then, we’ve got you covered. After a bride-to-be asked for suggestions, the internet responded to deliver this list of incredible San Diego wedding venue options. 1. Safari Park. “I got married at Safari Park,” shared one. “We...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets

When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

UCLA researchers find fentanyl, meth and heroin in counterfeit meds sold in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles say they have evidence showing some counterfeit medications sold in south-of-the-border pharmacies contain deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Between 2021 and 2022, UCLA researchers obtained 45 single pills that were sold without prescriptions at Mexican pharmacies that “cater to […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy