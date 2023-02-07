ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said one person was transported to the hospital.  Officers are investigating and following several leads on this incident. If anyone has any additional information, […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Police in Jackson search for 4 alleged armed carjackers

Investigators in Jackson are reportedly looking into two Wednesday morning armed carjackings. According to WLBT, three men and a woman are responsible for the two incidents. Police tell reporters that one incident was on Edwards Avenue, and a blue Honda Accord was taken. At a different time, a tan Nissan...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Police seek identity of auto burglars

Police are investigating a string of auto burglaries reported downtown after dark in the past week, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. “Investigators are working to recover video of surrounding locations to try and identify a suspect or suspects in these cases,” Lyons said. “In all incidents, the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked.”
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of running over woman in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jackson Wednesday night. Capitol Police responded to the incident which took place around 9:30 p.m. near Highball Lanes in Fondren. One person was taken to the hospital. If anyone has any additional information, they are...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Man charged with DUI manslaughter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday evening on a DUI manslaughter charge. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Vargas was driving a car with four people in it when he lost control and drove off the road at North Lakeland Drive. Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash, 23, died in the crash.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How to protect yourself from carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, there have been several carjackings reported in the capital city. According to Jackson police, carjackers have come up with creative ways to steal a car, including the “bump and run.” This is when the carjacker intentionally hits the back of a vehicle. After a victim gets out to […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments were involved in a pursuit that started on Hwy. 493 in Lauderdale County. SGT Jameka Moore said the Highway Patrol was helping with traffic control at a fire on Hwy. 495 when a driver almost hit a trooper. When MHP tried to catch up to her, Moore said she intentionally tried to ram a trooper.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop along I-20 in Rankin County has led to two arrests and the seizure of 44 kilos of cocaine. On Monday afternoon, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop along I-20 for a traffic violation.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

