kicks96news.com
A Stolen Vehicle, Debris in the Road, and Several Disturbances in Leake
2:48 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a large object, possibly a roll of carpet, in the road on Hay 25 S near Good Hope. 3:23 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a suspicious person near the First Apostolic Church on Dona Drive. 5:49 a.m....
kicks96news.com
Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Cash Saver on Allenwood Drive. 5:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Edinburg for a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the road. 6:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy...
Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said one person was transported to the hospital. Officers are investigating and following several leads on this incident. If anyone has any additional information, […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police in Jackson search for 4 alleged armed carjackers
Investigators in Jackson are reportedly looking into two Wednesday morning armed carjackings. According to WLBT, three men and a woman are responsible for the two incidents. Police tell reporters that one incident was on Edwards Avenue, and a blue Honda Accord was taken. At a different time, a tan Nissan...
Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
Neshoba Democrat
Police seek identity of auto burglars
Police are investigating a string of auto burglaries reported downtown after dark in the past week, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. “Investigators are working to recover video of surrounding locations to try and identify a suspect or suspects in these cases,” Lyons said. “In all incidents, the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked.”
breezynews.com
Trespassers, Reckless Drivers and an Accident with Injuries in Attala
12:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to come to Arrowhead Drive to remove a trespasser from a resident’s property. 1:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about unknown vehicles on a resident’s property on Peachtree Street. 2:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic...
Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
Man accused of running over woman in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
WLBT
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jackson Wednesday night. Capitol Police responded to the incident which took place around 9:30 p.m. near Highball Lanes in Fondren. One person was taken to the hospital. If anyone has any additional information, they are...
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
Two arrested after Rankin County deputies find 44 kilos of cocaine inside vehicle
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found 44 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle. Investigators said a deputy made a traffic stop on Monday, February 6 on Interstate 20. The deputy stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation. According to investigators, the deputy […]
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
WTOK-TV
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday evening on a DUI manslaughter charge. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Vargas was driving a car with four people in it when he lost control and drove off the road at North Lakeland Drive. Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash, 23, died in the crash.
How to protect yourself from carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, there have been several carjackings reported in the capital city. According to Jackson police, carjackers have come up with creative ways to steal a car, including the “bump and run.” This is when the carjacker intentionally hits the back of a vehicle. After a victim gets out to […]
WTOK-TV
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments were involved in a pursuit that started on Hwy. 493 in Lauderdale County. SGT Jameka Moore said the Highway Patrol was helping with traffic control at a fire on Hwy. 495 when a driver almost hit a trooper. When MHP tried to catch up to her, Moore said she intentionally tried to ram a trooper.
WLBT
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop along I-20 in Rankin County has led to two arrests and the seizure of 44 kilos of cocaine. On Monday afternoon, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop along I-20 for a traffic violation.
