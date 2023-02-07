Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Police still looking for killer after 89-year-old man, son found shot in firebombed Detroit house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More than a year ago, a Detroit man and his son were found shot inside a firebombed house on the east side. William Whitley, 89, and Natalino Whitley, 62, both died after the shooting at a home in the 7000 block of Frederick Street near E. Grand Boulevard on Dec. 7, 2021.
Man shot after stabbing 2 suspects during carjacking attempt in Detroit
One man was shot and two suspects were stabbed overnight after they physically fought each other during a carjacking attempt at a gas station in Detroit.
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
Man in distress makes unexpected request to police officers
Police officers in Macomb County, Michigan, went above and beyond to help a man in distress.
Florida murder suspect arrested in Detroit, officials say
(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.
fox2detroit.com
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman charged with hitting, killing 22-year-old MSU student, fled US
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The FBI says the driver charged with hitting and killing a 22-year-old Michigan State student has left the country. Police say 57-year-old Tubtim Howson hit Benjamin Kable in the early hours of New Year’s Day and took off to Thailand days later. News of...
fox2detroit.com
Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved. Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers is offering...
fox2detroit.com
Thief trying ton steal tow truck slams into building
A suspect tried to steal a tow truck while the driver was loading up a vehicle, but he didn't get very far. He crashed into a Highland Park building and was caught by police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘How you could take someone’s life is unthinkable,” Police investigate murder-suicide in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. – For the second time in just 48 hours, police in Metro Detroit are investigating a possible murder-suicide. This time it’s at a home in Taylor. Police there say they found a man and woman both dead from gunshot wounds. This one is absolutely gut-wrenching. Police...
downriversundaytimes.com
Speed trap catches unlicensed driver
TAYLOR — The patrol officer, nicknamed the Gardner White cop of speed enforcement fame, caught a speeding 20-year-old Inkster man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was detected driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was cited and released.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of using stolen gun to get free pop at Ypsilanti Taco Bell
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man already on probation for weapons offenses is facing charges after authorities alleged he used a gun to get free pop from an Ypsilanti Taco Bell. According to a federal court filing, the man, identified as Eddie Lee Nailor III, 31, was holding a...
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
fox2detroit.com
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dash cam footage captures chase, fiery crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Dramatic dash cam footage from a Wyandotte police officer captured a car bursting into flames following a chase throughout Wayne County. The chase started in Wyandotte but ended in Detroit. Talk about action-packed. It seemed like something right out of a movie. “Officers observed this...
Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country
Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn, reward offered
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Jonathan Mooney said he was sitting at a park when Dearborn police race to the intersection of Penn Street and Pardee Avenue.A U.S. Postal Police said a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle. The suspect was able to flee the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police. "It's just shocking," Mooney said."I couldn't have imagined someone was robbed at gunpoint, not even moments before here at this park."The suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s or early 40s and standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. U.S. Postal police are offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction. If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who killed Athir Putres? Father of 3 shot in head at Troy gas station 9 years ago
TROY, Mich. – A father of three was shot and killed while working at a gas station in Troy nine years ago. Athir Putres, 63, of Rochester Hills, was killed at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2014 at the Clark Gas Station at Rochester Road and E South Boulevard.
Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can
A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
