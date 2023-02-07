ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
AOL Corp

North Korea displays enough missiles to defeat US nuclear defenses: report

North Korea's military displayed enough intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to defeat America's air defenses on the West Coast, according to satellite images of a martial parade on Wednesday. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un organized the parade throughout last week, showing off up to 12 individual Hwasong-17 ICBM launchers. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at nighttime parade

SEOUL (Reuters) - Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production muscle during a nighttime parade, state media reported on Thursday, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon. The country has forged ahead with its ballistic missile programme, test-launching dozens of advanced...
AOL Corp

North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter attend a feast to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army at an unspecified place in North Korea Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Ukraine says Russians endure deadliest day so far as fighting intensifies in east

NEAR MARYINKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Tuesday the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war so far for Russian troops as Moscow pressed on with an intensifying winter assault in the east, bringing tens of thousands of freshly mobilised troops to the battlefield. The Ukrainian claim could...
AOL Corp

China calls U.S. House resolution 'political manipulation'

FILE - China's defense ministry spokesman Tan Kefei attends a news conference in the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN's Defense Ministers' Meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Nov. 22, 2022. China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

From prison, dissident Alexei Navalny plots Vladimir Putin's demise

WASHINGTON — “He’s not doing well.”. That is how Leonid Volkov describes the health of Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian dissident for whom he serves as chief of staff. Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s top political nemesis, and most other Putin foes are dead or in exile. Navalny lives; he even tweets (via his attorney). His survival has become a matter of international concern and fascination. From a remote penal colony, where he has little control over his own fate, Navalny has tried to steer the fate of Russia.
AOL Corp

Beijing calls U.S. claims over balloons 'information warfare'

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday said U.S. accusations that a downed Chinese balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program amount to “information warfare against China.”. The Pentagon on Wednesday said the Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast Saturday was part of a program...

