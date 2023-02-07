ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 44

Sedated Ape
3d ago

Here's an idea....go be homeless for a week. Bet you'll come up with answers a bit quicker and stop wasting years of people's time and money!

Reply
13
Dan Newton
3d ago

The city is going to start their reparations giveaway next. there won't be a taxpayer left to squeeze within a decade, but I'll be retired 😉 in Florida.

Reply(2)
10
GolfNuttt
3d ago

Come on Libs. You have answers. Take more money from people who work. and use it to give stuff to people who don't. and then take more money. and then more. because if you keep giving stuff to people who don't work, why bother to work?

Reply(3)
11
Related
KCRA.com

California attorney general's wife to lead committee that oversees his budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, has been tapped to lead a budget committee that oversees and helps determine his agency's spending, a decision that some political experts say is ethically questionable. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, recently appointed Mia Bonta, as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californianewswire.com

Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
CALIFORNIA STATE
governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”

(CBM) – California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

How much fraud is there with California's Middle Class Tax Refund? Gov. Newsom's office says wait for the tally

Could fraud from California's Middle Class Tax Refund be in the tens of millions of dollars? Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says we have to wait for the program to "wrap up." Questions about how much money fraudsters have been able to get from the MCTR and the state's response took center stage during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

New elder financial fraud legislation proposed in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New proposed legislation could help elderly San Diegans tricked into giving money to scammers. Senate Bill 278, proposed by State Sen. Bill Dodd, would clarify that victims of financial elder abuse “can continue to hold institutions accountable when they should have known of the fraud but negligently assisted in the transfer anyway.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy