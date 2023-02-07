Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
MTE’s Chris Jones Receives Rutherford County Chamber’s Business Person of the Year Award
The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Jones was recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration held Tuesday, Feb.7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center. Chris Jones is...
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
Design phase set to begin for new Wilson County elementary school
Wilson County Schools are bursting at the seams when it comes to enrollment, so much so there are talks of two sites for new elementary schools.
National Book Award-Winning Scholar Imani Perry to Speak at MTSU
National Book Award-winning scholar Imani Perry will discuss how one region’s people and cultures have influenced a nation when she travels “South to America” to visit Middle Tennessee State University Thursday, Feb. 9. Perry, the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and an interdisciplinary...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater
The Australian Pink Floyd Show will stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sunday, September 3. Called “The Darkside 50 Tour”, the band will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Australian Pink Floyd has been performing for the...
A big boom reverberated through Franklin. It wasn't supposed to be that large.
A scheduled blast at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry went amiss Wednesday, causing damage to some vehicles and a school to shelter in place.
Duran Duran North American Tour to Stop in Nashville
Duran Duran just announced its 26-date North American Tour with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, June 13th. In a social media post, they shared, “Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. British band Bastille join Nile Rodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale begins February 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale begins Thursday, February 16 at 10am local market time.”
United Way In Need of Items for Community Baby Shower
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon event presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on February 17th at Patterson Park Community Center. The Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon provides basic baby items for 500 moms and newborns in our local community. As a part...
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
UPDATE (2/8, 11:32 am) Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). The city is working with contractors on a plan...
Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport
These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores. PlaceScore / UpdateDate. 400 Degrees92 / 979/27/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)998/15/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)998/18/2022.
6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023
Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks
Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
WSMV
‘A diamond in the rough’: Man explains million dollar purchase of destroyed Franklin mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Mike Thakur looks at the burned remains of a $1.5 million dollar mansion, he sees a blessing. Many others who saw the viral Zillow listing of the house on fire saw it as a joke. The entrepreneur, born in the United Kingdom, closes on the...
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
Get Your Tickets Now to the GNashVegas Casino Night
GnashVegas Casino Night and Auction is back after taking a hiatus the last few years. It’s hosted by the Nashville Predators Foundation and you can join the fun on Wednesday, February 8th over the ice at Bridgestone Arena beginning at 6:30 pm. At the event you can meet and...
OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor
Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center. He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process
Q2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that Fourth Capital Bank – a Nashville, TN-based community bank – now offers Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital home loan application process solution through integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. It is the first bank to launch the integration between Rocket Mortgage and the bank’s own mobile app and online banking experience.
