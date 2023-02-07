ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
Duran Duran North American Tour to Stop in Nashville

Duran Duran just announced its 26-date North American Tour with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, June 13th. In a social media post, they shared, “Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. British band Bastille join Nile Rodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale begins February 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale begins Thursday, February 16 at 10am local market time.”
6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks

Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor

Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center. He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process

Q2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that Fourth Capital Bank – a Nashville, TN-based community bank – now offers Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital home loan application process solution through integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. It is the first bank to launch the integration between Rocket Mortgage and the bank’s own mobile app and online banking experience.
