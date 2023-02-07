ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

The Center for the Arts Names Main Stage Director & Director of Finance

The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role. You may have seen Jake as an actor in productions here at the Center. Jake has professionally worked in the financial services industry for many years, helping his clients prepare for growth and sustainability within their businesses. He has also worked professionally in a community theatre and been a CFO for nonprofit organizations wanting to increase their effective management in planning for their future. We are glad he has chosen to join this team as we continue to serve the middle Tennessee area,” shares Regina Ward, Executive Director.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Matt Skoropat

Matt Skoropat, age 42, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Denver, Colorado but has been living in Rutherford County. Matt is survived by his parents, Timothy (Beverly) Skoropat and Diane (Scott) Bullington, daughter, Loralei Skoropat, brothers, Jacob (Misty) Skoropat...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process

Q2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that Fourth Capital Bank – a Nashville, TN-based community bank – now offers Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital home loan application process solution through integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. It is the first bank to launch the integration between Rocket Mortgage and the bank’s own mobile app and online banking experience.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff

Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony

Mrs. Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born in Lynchburg, TN to the late Horace and Birdie Simpson Hasty. Mrs. Anthony worked as an administrative assistant for Tennessee Wholesale Drugs for a number of years. She was a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Mary Catherine Duvall

On the morning of, January 28, 2023, Mary Catherine Duvall (32) of Murfreesboro, TN, died in her home surrounded by her family. Mary Catherine was born December 4, 1990, in Nashville, TN, and has lived most of her life in Murfreesboro, TN. She graduated from Siegel High School in 2009,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy