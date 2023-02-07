The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role. You may have seen Jake as an actor in productions here at the Center. Jake has professionally worked in the financial services industry for many years, helping his clients prepare for growth and sustainability within their businesses. He has also worked professionally in a community theatre and been a CFO for nonprofit organizations wanting to increase their effective management in planning for their future. We are glad he has chosen to join this team as we continue to serve the middle Tennessee area,” shares Regina Ward, Executive Director.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO