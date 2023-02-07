Read full article on original website
The Latest Sam Fox Concept – Doughbird – is Now Open in Nashville
Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills-Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind fast Nashville favorites The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies, and Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1st. Doughbird...
Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport
These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores. PlaceScore / UpdateDate. 400 Degrees92 / 979/27/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)998/15/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)998/18/2022.
Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day
Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023
Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Becomes First Collegiate Band to Win a Grammy
Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history after becoming the first Grammy award-winning collegiate band. TSU’s Aristocrats of Bands took home one of the best achievable musical awards by winning not one, but two Grammy awards on Sunday, Feb. 6. The band’s album The Urban Hymnal won...
I-24 in Nashville Closed After Tractor Trailer Overturns
Eastbound lanes on I-24 in Nashville are closed after a spill from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Rebekah Hammonds of TDOT. The tractor was hauling 19K pounds of PVC pipe. Estimated clearance is 11am. It happened at mile marker 48 near Ellington Parkway. Traffic is now being diverted toward Rosa...
The Australian Pink Floyd Show is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater
The Australian Pink Floyd Show will stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sunday, September 3. Called “The Darkside 50 Tour”, the band will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Australian Pink Floyd has been performing for the...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report. Last seen unknown. 2. Juan...
Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville
Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023. It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the...
The Center for the Arts Names Main Stage Director & Director of Finance
The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role. You may have seen Jake as an actor in productions here at the Center. Jake has professionally worked in the financial services industry for many years, helping his clients prepare for growth and sustainability within their businesses. He has also worked professionally in a community theatre and been a CFO for nonprofit organizations wanting to increase their effective management in planning for their future. We are glad he has chosen to join this team as we continue to serve the middle Tennessee area,” shares Regina Ward, Executive Director.
National Book Award-Winning Scholar Imani Perry to Speak at MTSU
National Book Award-winning scholar Imani Perry will discuss how one region’s people and cultures have influenced a nation when she travels “South to America” to visit Middle Tennessee State University Thursday, Feb. 9. Perry, the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and an interdisciplinary...
MTE’s Chris Jones Receives Rutherford County Chamber’s Business Person of the Year Award
The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Jones was recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration held Tuesday, Feb.7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center. Chris Jones is...
OBITUARY: Matt Skoropat
Matt Skoropat, age 42, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Denver, Colorado but has been living in Rutherford County. Matt is survived by his parents, Timothy (Beverly) Skoropat and Diane (Scott) Bullington, daughter, Loralei Skoropat, brothers, Jacob (Misty) Skoropat...
Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jenson From Murfreesboro
Wendy Lane Jenson, 65, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro. Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
United Way In Need of Items for Community Baby Shower
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon event presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on February 17th at Patterson Park Community Center. The Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon provides basic baby items for 500 moms and newborns in our local community. As a part...
Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process
Q2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that Fourth Capital Bank – a Nashville, TN-based community bank – now offers Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital home loan application process solution through integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. It is the first bank to launch the integration between Rocket Mortgage and the bank’s own mobile app and online banking experience.
OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff
Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
OBITUARY: Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony
Mrs. Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born in Lynchburg, TN to the late Horace and Birdie Simpson Hasty. Mrs. Anthony worked as an administrative assistant for Tennessee Wholesale Drugs for a number of years. She was a...
OBITUARY: Mary Catherine Duvall
On the morning of, January 28, 2023, Mary Catherine Duvall (32) of Murfreesboro, TN, died in her home surrounded by her family. Mary Catherine was born December 4, 1990, in Nashville, TN, and has lived most of her life in Murfreesboro, TN. She graduated from Siegel High School in 2009,...
