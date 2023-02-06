Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pet of Week: Rex
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex had a rough start in...
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
The Dogington Post
Chihuahua From Ohio Named Oldest Living Dog
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. As of December 7, 2022, a Chihuahua from Ohio was officially recognized as the oldest dog in the world at 23 years and 43 days old. Spike, who is named...
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
findingfarina.com
Life Expectancy of a Mini Australian Shepherd
The Miniature Australian Shepherd is a smaller breed of dog often trained for dog sports such as agility, flyball, and herding. It is also biddable and has a high level of intelligence. Costs. Mini Australian Shepherds are great dogs for families. They are intelligent, playful, and love to play outside....
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
Pet Parents: Shop Discounts up to 50% on Pet Essentials for Dogs and Cats
If you’re a pet parent, you know the importance of having all the essentials — food, beds, toys, and more — at home for your furry friends. It can be expensive, though, to have to buy all the things your pet needs. Luckily, Amazon is having a flash sale with discounts of up to 50% on all the essentials for your four-legged pals.
pupvine.com
German Shepherd Vs Rottweiler – Comparing 2 Best Guard Dogs
It is time to talk about the German Shepherd vs Rottweiler and put these two dogs side by side, comparing everything — from paws to muzzle. They are considered to be two of the best guard dogs in the world. They have proven to be the two most loyal and brave companions and family dogs. And, they are incredible working dogs at the same time.
PetSmart Wants To Pay Your Cat or Dog $10,000 to Test Toys
On average, cats and dogs sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day. If you think they need to be more productive — especially in helping with the finances — then here’s the perfect job for them. PetSmart is in search of one dog and one cat...
Dog Becomes Best Friends With Rescue Cat Sibling
We commonly think of dogs and cats as being opposites. You’re either a cat person or a dog person, people often say, or they’ll use the phrase ‘fought like cats and dogs’. But dogs and cats can get on well together in many cases. And one such pair have gone viral on TikTok. Dog and […] The post Dog Becomes Best Friends With Rescue Cat Sibling appeared first on DogTime.
A charming video of a mother cat introducing her kitten to a dog
The first thing that came to my face was my smile when I stumbled upon the cute video of a mommy cat introducing her precious little kitten to a furry, big-hearted dog. Watching videos of animals forming bonds with one another and being so friendly is very amazing. This mom cat introducing her little kitten to the dog in this video is one such adorable video of two friends becoming close!
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
a-z-animals.com
Look What The Cat Dragged In! Meet the House Cat that Brought Home an Alligator Head
Look What The Cat Dragged In! Meet the House Cat that Brought Home an Alligator Head. So, how does an alligator head end up on a lawn in Waukesha County, Wisconsin? The answer to that mystery has something to with a black cat called Burnt Toast!. How Did a Gator...
pupvine.com
All About The Beautiful Brindle French Bulldog
Are French Bulldogs with their standard black and white coats getting old to you? Well, then grab onto your leashes because we’re about to introduce you to the supermodel of the French Bulldog breed – the blue brindle French Bulldog. This furry buddy will catch your attention and...
pupvine.com
French Bulldog Separation Anxiety – 11 Ways To Help Your Dog
Did your dog breeder tell you that French Bulldogs are one of the dog breeds more prone to developing separation anxiety than other breeds?. Why this common behavioral issue is not talked about is a mystery to me. Just like we have the right to know about physical characteristics and...
There is a brand new World’s Oldest dog who just dethroned the previous 23 year-old Chihuahua
Move on over, Spike! Just two weeks ago, yeah you heard me, two weeks ago, a 23 year-old Chihuahua named Spike was officially named the World’s Oldest Dog (living). Meet Bobi! He is the oldest living dog currently, as well as being the oldest to ever live (according to records, that is). According to the Guinness World Records, Bobi is being recorded as 30 years and 268 days old! Let’s find out more about him and his story!
