Technicolor Creative Studios: Strengthening of the management team and Board of Directors - Constructive discussions with creditors and shareholders - Business update

marketscreener.com
TotalEnergies CEO: it's getting harder to get dividends from Russia's Yamal project
PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies received some dividends for its stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project in 2022 but it is becoming more complex to receive such payouts because of Western sanctions against Russia, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday. Pouyanne said TotalEnergies was only booking cashflow from...
marketscreener.com
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
marketscreener.com
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
marketscreener.com
BP names new onshore renewables head after latest departure
LONDON (Reuters) - BP's head of onshore wind and solar David Anderson will step down at the end of the year, the company said on Friday, the latest veteran departure under renewables boss Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath. Anderson, who has been with BP for over 16 years, will be replaced by Noelia...
marketscreener.com
Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
marketscreener.com
BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines start bond sale
DUBAI (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipeline network, led by BlackRock Inc, have begun a sale of dollar bonds in three tranches to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed. The BlackRock-led investors, along with Saudi state-backed Hassana Investment Co., agreed...
marketscreener.com
U.S. equity funds see outflows for 12th week in a row
(Reuters) - Investors continued to withdraw from U.S. equity funds for a 12th straight week in the seven days to Feb. 8 as a report showing robust U.S. job additions in the last month fed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates this year. Refinitiv Lipper...
marketscreener.com
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
marketscreener.com
Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the company raised prices,...
marketscreener.com
Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger is expected to discuss a turnaround plan on Wednesday, when the media company delivers its first quarterly results since the return of the executive who built the modern incarnation of Disney. As anxiety sweeps across the rank and file at...
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
marketscreener.com
Iveco sees profit boost from strong order backlog
MILAN (Reuters) - Truck and bus maker Iveco Group on Friday pointed to a progressive normalisation of supply-chain issues and forecast higher operating profits this year on the back of a strong order backlog after reporting a big jump in fourth-quarter results. Its shares rose as much as 15.4%, topping...
marketscreener.com
Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm through a block deal, India's ANI reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Paytm's stock tumbled as much as 9.3% to 640 rupees. Over 22.8 million shares of Paytm, or...
marketscreener.com
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
marketscreener.com
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
marketscreener.com
Unilever flags risk it may have to halt Russia operations
LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever said on Thursday "there is a risk" that it may have to stop doing business in Russia, and that it might have to take a loss or write down its assets there. The company, which employs over 3,000 people in Russia, in March became the first...
marketscreener.com
Shoppers to face fresh price hikes as stores, suppliers pass on costs
LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
