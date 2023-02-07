Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
korncountry.com
Columbus police Indy arrest man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
Indiana man leads officers on miles-long chase, damages police vehicle
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is in police custody after leading officers on a miles-long chase and then damaging a K-9 patrol vehicle. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Steven Heath, 34, was traveling on State Road 362 in Nabb, Indiana at a high rate of speed.
Wave 3
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance inside a JCPS elementary school building. Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 by JCPS police. She is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after bathroom fight at Transitions in Heltonville
HELTONVILLE – Two men were arrested on Monday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fight between two men at Transitions in Heltonville. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Calvin Callahan was informed by employees that 26-year-old Jerome Jones, of Mitchell, was in the bathroom and three other males entered a short time later.
WIBC.com
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
Wave 3
LMPD: Louisville man arrested following pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday afternoon, LMPD officers were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was nearly hit by a reported stolen vehicle that fled the scene. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the vehicle was later spotted in the area of Rangeland Road...
wdrb.com
1 adult, 6 juveniles arrested for Jeffersonville gun store burglary, after police chase into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people, six of them juveniles, were arrested after a burglary at a Jeffersonville gun store, according to police. Jeffersonville Police said in a release that officers responded to an alarm at the Kentuckiana Gun Store on State Road 62 around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Police...
WLKY.com
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after gun store robbery, chase through Louisville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police say a chase that ended in Louisville on Tuesday is connected to a gun store robbery in Jeffersonville, and several arrests have been made. A man and six juveniles are now in custody, Jeffersonville police said Wednesday. They said said that around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday,...
Columbus police bust meth lab, arrest 6
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are under arrest after police busted a meth lab in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and SWAT officers executed searches on Monday night on Jewel Street and on 6th Street as part of two long-term narcotic investigations. Police reported locating large […]
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day issued the following update on the officer-involved shooting
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day released the following statement about the shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning on State Road 37 at the Sinclair station leaving two officers wounded and the suspect dead. Investigators have not released how many shots were fired at the two officers....
Indiana motorcycle gang member convicted of murder
In addition to murder, Michael J. “Billy Goat” Karnuth, of North Vernon, was also convicted of attempted burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery committed while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice.
bloomingtonian.com
Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report
According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
WLKY.com
Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
wbiw.com
Police locate meth during a traffic stop
WASHINGTON – Washington Police were assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a traffic stop Wednesday for multiple traffic violations on Biddinger Lane. Police suspected meth in the vehicle driven by 46-year-old Shirley Coker, of Washington. Police seized around 14 grams of meth found in the...
953wiki.com
MADISON MAN WANTED ON WARRANTS FACING ADDITONAL CHARGES
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 6, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darin L. Brittain 42, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Britain was taken into custody by Madison Police Detective B. Kyle Cutshaw, on Woodside Drive, without incident. Detective Cutshaw was assisted by Madison Police Patrolman Trent Smith,...
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 8, 2023
Arrests – Feb. 7. 12:05 a.m. Erin Poore, 27, Spencer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, OWI with a prior conviction. 9:01 p.m. Stefan Wisneqski, 40, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. Incidents – Feb. 7. 12:10 a.m. Officers made extra patrols on State Road 37. 12:41 a.m....
WISH-TV
Mitchell police officer shot during Lawrence Co. traffic stop leaves hospital
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — The second of two police officers shot during a Sunday traffic stop in Lawrence County is now out of the hospital. Mitchell Police Department officer Christian Anderson was sent home from IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and “is on the road to recovery,” Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day said Wednesday.
953wiki.com
Suspicious activity lands Madison Woman in Jail
February 4, 2023, Madison Police responded to suspicious activity in the 500 block of Ivy Tech Drive. Caller reported a female rolling around on the ground. Officers Kyle Potter and Curtis Shelpman responded. Upon arrival, Officers located Justice R. U. Heiderman 27, Madison, Indiana, sitting on a curb, near her...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
953wiki.com
Madison Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested
February 5, 2023, Madison Police arrested Daniel W. Steelman 40, Madison, Indiana, on a warrant and for possession of drugs. Madison Police Officer Kyle Potter observed Steelman operating a vehicle in the 1900 block of Cragmont Street. Potter executed a traffic stop and took Steelman into custody without incident. The...
Comments / 0