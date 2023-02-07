ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
BBB Warns: Watch Out for These Popular Tax Scams

BBB serving Middle TN and Southern KY is reminding everyone to be on alert for tax scams. “During tax season we see an uptick in scams,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Scammers come up with creative ways to entice busy Americans to fall for their tricks. Prevalent scams during tax season include IRS Impersonation Scams, Tax Identity Theft Scams, Email Phishing Scams and Tax Preparer Scams.”
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

