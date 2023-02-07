Read full article on original website
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023. It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the...
Ticket in Washington Wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
A single ticket in Washington won a Powerball® jackpot worth $754.6 million ($407.2 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing – white balls 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X. The Powerball...
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
Your Employer May Have Good News From Tennessee Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program
The Tennessee Department of Treasury is sending letters you will be happy to get from your boss. Employers across Tennessee are receiving letters addressed to many employees who have unclaimed property available to claim. The Unclaimed Property program is a consumer protection service of the Tennessee Department of Treasury that...
BBB Warns: Watch Out for These Popular Tax Scams
BBB serving Middle TN and Southern KY is reminding everyone to be on alert for tax scams. “During tax season we see an uptick in scams,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Scammers come up with creative ways to entice busy Americans to fall for their tricks. Prevalent scams during tax season include IRS Impersonation Scams, Tax Identity Theft Scams, Email Phishing Scams and Tax Preparer Scams.”
