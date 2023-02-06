Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic
Magic Kingdom Turns Into Ghost Town as Guests Are Forced to Leave Disney World
Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular, with Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme park on earth each year. While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is beloved by all Disney fans, the Walt Disney World Resort tends to bring in the largest share of Guests on an annual basis.
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed
A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Inside the Magic
Guests Have Written Off Disney World For Good as They Flock to a Surprising New Vacation Spot
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices have skyrocketed across the board. There have been lifts in food, merchandise, tickets, Annual Passes, accommodation, parking… the list goes on. And while the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida are still frequently busy with Guests obviously spending more to...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Area Still Closed Off After Building Collapses
Following an incident that left part of a Walt Disney World Park damaged, walls are still propped up around a building. Last year, a portion of a building collapsed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort, leaving a storefront looking exceptionally decrepit. The actual damage took place in September of 2022, with a wall falling over abruptly early in the morning.
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
Inside the Magic
Disney World Attraction the Next “on the Chopping Block”
Disney World Guests understand that “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is constantly getting makeovers. Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, or Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment), you’re sure to experience the magic that only can come with a Walt Disney World Resort vacation.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Witness Adorable Theft In Disney Park
Many Walt Disney World Resort Guests already know that Disney Parks (and even Disney Resorts) are home to plenty of Florida wildlife, such as lizards, birds, rodents, snakes, and alligators (not to mention the animals that purposely inhabit in the Animal Kingdom). Some Disney World Guests find the viewing of...
disneytips.com
Disney Resort Guest Fears for Her Safety as a Stranger Opens the Door to Her Room
Safety is the top priority for Cast Members at the Walt Disney World Resort, and as such, it is alarming that one incident was able to happen in the first place and how it was handled by management during a Guest’s recent Resort stay. During a stay at Disney’s...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Amenity to Be Inaccessible to Resort Guests Soon
A crucial amenity of a Disney World hotel will soon be inaccessible. When visiting Walt Disney World, the four Parks, that being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, are the bread and butter for most Guest’s trips. Sure, while the Orlando, Florida Resort features two incredible water parks as well as Disney Springs, Disney’s massive shopping center, the four theme parks are truly the reason everyone is visiting in the first place.
EW.com
See stunning POV video of Disney World's new Tron roller coaster zooming through movie locales
Confirmed: When Tron: Legacy star Jeff Bridges first spoke about life moving us "past wants and hopes," he was actually talking about the highly anticipated opening of Disney World's new Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster — which the Florida resort finally unveiled a stunning POV preview of over the weekend.
disneyfanatic.com
PHOTO: Guest Frustrated at Fellow Disney World Visitor’s Inconsiderate Behavior
A Disney World Guest recently shared a PSA for visitors to be more considerate of fellow Park-goers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Visiting the Walt Disney World Resort or the Disneyland Resort is undoubtedly one of the best ways to have that quintessential Disney experience. Any Disney Park at either Resort is home to myriad rides, attractions, and entertainment offerings that Guests can enjoy.
Walt Disney Theme Park Shares a Peek at First-Ever 'Frozen' Land
The theme park giant is looking to meet a standard set by Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands.
disneytips.com
Guests Experience Bizarre Malfunction on Disney’s Newest Ride
Malfunctions can happen, and whether it is due to a ride vehicle stopping or a breakdown of a set or show scene, there are countless reasons why a theme park attraction can experience downtime. When issues do happen, it is always interesting to get a behind-the-scenes look at favorite Disney...
Comments / 1