Sheryl Crow to Join Rusty Truck at the Grand Ole Opry
Celebrated alt-country band Rusty Truck has announced that Sheryl Crow will join the band for their Grand Ole Opry debut on February 28. RT frontman Mark Seliger, who also happens to be one of the modern era’s preeminent portrait photographers, has captured countless photos of Crow over the past three decades, including her iconic 1996 cover of Rolling Stone and her Be Myself album cover in 2016. Crow is featured on Rusty Truck’s latest single “Find My Way” and will join the band for the first-ever live performance of the song during RT’s Opry debut on February 28.
Kelsea Ballerini to Headline CMT Storytellers
CMT announced GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum country superstar and 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host Kelsea Ballerini is set to headline the third installment of famed music series “CMT Storytellers,” premiering Thursday, February 16th at 10p/9c with additional airings on Sunday, February 19th at 11a/10c (CMT) Friday, February 24th at 8p/7c (CMT Music) and Saturday, February 25th at 10a/9c and 6p/5c (CMT Music).
Duran Duran North American Tour to Stop in Nashville
Duran Duran just announced its 26-date North American Tour with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, June 13th. In a social media post, they shared, “Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. British band Bastille join Nile Rodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale begins February 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale begins Thursday, February 16 at 10am local market time.”
The Caverns Establishes A New Destination Festival on Fourth of July Weekend for Bluegrass Music Fans
Sparks will fly Fourth of July weekend at The Caverns when a new bluegrass festival emerges from Payne’s Cove featuring a cavalcade of award-winning bluegrass artists. On July 1 & 2, 2023, The Caverns presents the inaugural Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival. In addition to all the explosive pickin’ on stage, the 2-day camping festival includes open cave jam sessions that any guest can participate in, All-American cookout cuisine from multiple food trucks, a special Sunday gospel brunch set, guided cave tours into the cool of The Caverns cave system, massive fireworks when the sun goes down, campground pickin’, and more.
New Music for You this Week-February 6, 2023
LOCASH – Preston Brust and Chris Lucas – delivers “Three Favorite Colors” out now. “This is a simple song with a whole lot of meaning,” shares LOCASH. “‘Three Favorite Colors’ is about loyalty, patriotism, and unity – we are stronger together and live in the greatest country in the world. If you’re proud to be an American, this one is for you!”
