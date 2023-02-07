Celebrated alt-country band Rusty Truck has announced that Sheryl Crow will join the band for their Grand Ole Opry debut on February 28. RT frontman Mark Seliger, who also happens to be one of the modern era’s preeminent portrait photographers, has captured countless photos of Crow over the past three decades, including her iconic 1996 cover of Rolling Stone and her Be Myself album cover in 2016. Crow is featured on Rusty Truck’s latest single “Find My Way” and will join the band for the first-ever live performance of the song during RT’s Opry debut on February 28.

5 DAYS AGO