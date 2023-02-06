Read full article on original website
mustangsahead.com
Boys basketball ready to move on from regular season
(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – The LRHS varsity basketball team ended their regular season with losses last week to North Port High School and the Riverview Rams last week. The Mustangs lost to North Port 72-49. The final score to Riverview was 82-67. The Mustangs played 22 games this season,...
mustangsahead.com
Girls advance to soccer regional semifinal
(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL)- The LRHS Varsity girls soccer team beat Plant High School (PHS) in the regional quarterfinal Tuesday. The team (18-0-1) won 8-2, progressing into the regional semifinals. Sophomore Olivia Hadad led the team with four goals and one assist. Hadad said, “We must stay motivated so we can...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston boys soccer team wins district championship
After only four seasons, two of those being ineligible to play districts, the Williston Red Devils boys soccer team won the District 4-3A Championship after defeating Trinity Catholic (Ocala), 2-1, on Feb. 1. Jamalle Wolfe and Dary Osorio scored the two goals for Williston (15-2-2, 6-0-1). The Red Devils earned...
PREP ROUNDUP (Feb. 6-7) Hadad stands tall as Mustangs advance in region
TUESDAY GIRLS SOCCER Lakewood Ranch 8, Plant 2 LAKEWOOD RANCH − One of the shortest girls on the field came up with the biggest performance. ...
FHSAA Postseason: Here is the district brackets and regional playoffs schedule
George Jenkins-Ridge Community winner at Winter Haven. Lake Wales-Davenport winner vs. Lake Buena Vista-Auburndale winner. Lakeland Christian-Frostproof winner vs. New Dimensions-Bell Creek winner. Fort Meade-Seffner Christian winner vs. Four Corners-Santa Fe Catholic winner. Friday's game. Final at TBA. Class 2A, District 8. Monday's games. Moore Haven at All Saints. Tuesday's...
Cody Girls Basketball Team Aiming for a 4A State Title
The Cody girls' basketball team has all the tools to win a 4A state championship this season, it's just a matter of playing your best at the end of the season. The Fillies are 14-0 after a 63-36 win over Natrona in Casper on Tuesday and this squad is systematic in its approach. They move the ball well on offense, their inside game is strong and as a whole, they shoot 48% from the field. Cody is #1 in shooting in 4A, #1 in scoring, and also #1 in defense.
High school boys' soccer: Fort Meade goes down in regional quarterfinals
FORT MEADE — A late goal by Lake Highland Prep in overtime downed Fort Meade in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals Wednesday night at Fort Meade High School. The Highlanders’ Julius Olavarria fielded a rebound and booted a goal 5:30 into overtime to put the score at 2-1. The Miners (15-2-2) were unable to score a goal in the second overtime, ultimately losing 2-1 as a No. 2 seed to a No. 7 seed.
Central Girls Basketball Showing Marked Improvement
The girls' basketball team from Cheyenne Central is a formidable group this season and sits at 10-5 after a weekend split on the road. The Indians beat Natrona on Friday night 65-60 in a game where Central fought off a number of Natrona runs. The Tribe likes to play fast and used some tough defense to create some easy opportunities.
High school boys soccer 2022-2023: Northeast Florida final season statistics leaders
It's playoff time: Northeast Florida girls soccer 2022-23 first-round regional previews Who's playoff-bound? Inside Northeast Florida's FHSAA boys basketball district tournaments Who's in the playoffs? See Northeast Florida's FHSAA girls basketball playoff qualifiers This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school boys soccer 2022-2023: Northeast Florida final season statistics leaders
News4Jax.com
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Top teams stay put as district tourneys arrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 7. 1. (1) Providence (23-2, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Impact Christian, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Nease (twice), NFEI, Riverside, St....
High School baseball 2023: Clay County’s top returning pitchers
The 2023 FHSAA baseball regular season play officially begins on February 20 which means high school baseball in Clay County is right around the corner. With the regular season starting in two weeks, here are some of the top returning pitchers who had successful seasons in 2022.
Girls soccer playoffs: Stanton, Fleming Island, Bartram Trail win in FHSAA first round
For Ciara Wiesner, the most memorable 18th birthday present might have been the one she gave to her teammates. The Stanton senior midfielder's 30-yard shot seconds before halftime floated into the net for a game-winning birthday goal, lifting the host Blue Devils past first-year opponent Beachside 2-1 in Tuesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-4A girls soccer quarterfinals. ...
5A District 5/6 boys soccer all-conference teams
All-conference teams are selected by coaches. Player of the year: Spencer Thompson, Thunder Ridge Coach of the year: Logan Murri, Thunder Ridge First team: Achilles Lopez (Rigby), Tyler Thompson (Thunder Ridge), Nate Dümmar (Madison), Adrian Trejo (Thunder Ridge), Marcos Acosta (Thunder Ridge), Kyler Scott (Rigby), Christian Taylor (Madison), Jace Tarelelmar (Highland), Owen Boyle (Thunder Ridge), Ashton Cichos (Madison), Michael Williams (Madison) Second team: Dallin Serr (Thunder Ridge), James Francis (Highland), Mikey Havelange (Madison), Max Thueson (Madison), Carlos Carmona (Thunder Ridge), Drake Tanner (Rigby), Jace Bailey (Highland), Preston Jensen (Highland), Ethen Peterson (Rigby), Joee Valasco (Thunder Ridge), Andrew Abeyta (Rigby) Honorable mention: Slayter Briscoe (Highland), Jared Peterson (Rigby), Brigham Ballard (Madison), Diamond Espinoza (Thunder Ridge), Landon Larson (Thunder Ridge), Andre Castaneda (Thunder Ridge)
