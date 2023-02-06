The Cody girls' basketball team has all the tools to win a 4A state championship this season, it's just a matter of playing your best at the end of the season. The Fillies are 14-0 after a 63-36 win over Natrona in Casper on Tuesday and this squad is systematic in its approach. They move the ball well on offense, their inside game is strong and as a whole, they shoot 48% from the field. Cody is #1 in shooting in 4A, #1 in scoring, and also #1 in defense.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO