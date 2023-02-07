ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Rutherford Source

Duran Duran North American Tour to Stop in Nashville

Duran Duran just announced its 26-date North American Tour with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, June 13th. In a social media post, they shared, “Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. British band Bastille join Nile Rodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale begins February 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale begins Thursday, February 16 at 10am local market time.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

The Center for the Arts Names Main Stage Director & Director of Finance

The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role. You may have seen Jake as an actor in productions here at the Center. Jake has professionally worked in the financial services industry for many years, helping his clients prepare for growth and sustainability within their businesses. He has also worked professionally in a community theatre and been a CFO for nonprofit organizations wanting to increase their effective management in planning for their future. We are glad he has chosen to join this team as we continue to serve the middle Tennessee area,” shares Regina Ward, Executive Director.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks

Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor

Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center. He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process

Q2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that Fourth Capital Bank – a Nashville, TN-based community bank – now offers Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital home loan application process solution through integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. It is the first bank to launch the integration between Rocket Mortgage and the bank’s own mobile app and online banking experience.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Matt Skoropat

Matt Skoropat, age 42, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Denver, Colorado but has been living in Rutherford County. Matt is survived by his parents, Timothy (Beverly) Skoropat and Diane (Scott) Bullington, daughter, Loralei Skoropat, brothers, Jacob (Misty) Skoropat...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects

La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Brady R. Downing

Brady R. Downing, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Downing was born July 2, 1939 in Mayo, FL. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Peggy” Downing; and son, Donnie Charles. Survived by daughter, Diana (Kurt) Burfield; son Brad (Angie) Downing; and...
SMYRNA, TN
