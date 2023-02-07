Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Duran Duran North American Tour to Stop in Nashville
Duran Duran just announced its 26-date North American Tour with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, June 13th. In a social media post, they shared, “Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. British band Bastille join Nile Rodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale begins February 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale begins Thursday, February 16 at 10am local market time.”
Nashville Sounds Introduce New Fan Club For 2023 Season
The Nashville Sounds introduced Cheerio’s Club, a fan club for dogs and their humans, led by Cheerio, the team’s Chief Comfort Officer. Cheerio is an English Cream Golden Retriever, and his job is to interact and provide comfort to Sounds fans. He can be found roaming the concourse on gamedays.
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Becomes First Collegiate Band to Win a Grammy
Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history after becoming the first Grammy award-winning collegiate band. TSU’s Aristocrats of Bands took home one of the best achievable musical awards by winning not one, but two Grammy awards on Sunday, Feb. 6. The band’s album The Urban Hymnal won...
The Center for the Arts Names Main Stage Director & Director of Finance
The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role. You may have seen Jake as an actor in productions here at the Center. Jake has professionally worked in the financial services industry for many years, helping his clients prepare for growth and sustainability within their businesses. He has also worked professionally in a community theatre and been a CFO for nonprofit organizations wanting to increase their effective management in planning for their future. We are glad he has chosen to join this team as we continue to serve the middle Tennessee area,” shares Regina Ward, Executive Director.
I-24 in Nashville Closed After Tractor Trailer Overturns
Eastbound lanes on I-24 in Nashville are closed after a spill from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Rebekah Hammonds of TDOT. The tractor was hauling 19K pounds of PVC pipe. Estimated clearance is 11am. It happened at mile marker 48 near Ellington Parkway. Traffic is now being diverted toward Rosa...
Nashville Soccer Club to Observe and Celebrate Black History Month Through Community Activations
Nashville Soccer Club announced its plans to observe and celebrate Black History Month, the annual observance originating in the United States that began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora. “We are honored to celebrate Black History Month and the significant...
Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day
Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville
Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks
Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
MTE’s Chris Jones Receives Rutherford County Chamber’s Business Person of the Year Award
The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Jones was recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration held Tuesday, Feb.7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center. Chris Jones is...
National Book Award-Winning Scholar Imani Perry to Speak at MTSU
National Book Award-winning scholar Imani Perry will discuss how one region’s people and cultures have influenced a nation when she travels “South to America” to visit Middle Tennessee State University Thursday, Feb. 9. Perry, the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and an interdisciplinary...
I-65N in Sumner County Closed After Truck Carrying 40K Pounds of Paper Products Catches Fire
Lanes on I-65 north in Sumner County are closed after a truck caught fire early Wednesday. According to a TDOT spokesperson, the truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of paper products when the incident occurred.
OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor
Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center. He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
Q2 Announces Fourth Capital as Its First Bank Partner to Offer Rocket Mortgage’s Digital Home Loan Process
Q2 Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that Fourth Capital Bank – a Nashville, TN-based community bank – now offers Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital home loan application process solution through integration with Q2’s digital banking platform. It is the first bank to launch the integration between Rocket Mortgage and the bank’s own mobile app and online banking experience.
Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport
These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores. PlaceScore / UpdateDate. 400 Degrees92 / 979/27/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)998/15/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)998/18/2022.
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
OBITUARY: Matt Skoropat
Matt Skoropat, age 42, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Denver, Colorado but has been living in Rutherford County. Matt is survived by his parents, Timothy (Beverly) Skoropat and Diane (Scott) Bullington, daughter, Loralei Skoropat, brothers, Jacob (Misty) Skoropat...
La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects
La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
OBITUARY: Brady R. Downing
Brady R. Downing, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Downing was born July 2, 1939 in Mayo, FL. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Peggy” Downing; and son, Donnie Charles. Survived by daughter, Diana (Kurt) Burfield; son Brad (Angie) Downing; and...
United Way In Need of Items for Community Baby Shower
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon event presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on February 17th at Patterson Park Community Center. The Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon provides basic baby items for 500 moms and newborns in our local community. As a part...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0