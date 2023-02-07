Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
$1 billion budget proposed to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Related
This TikToker Made Her Oak Kitchen Look Fresh — Without Refinishing the Cabinets
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in the early 2000s when “Tuscan” and “country kitchen” aesthetics were all the rage, oak cabinets were all the rage, too. Paired with dark red paint, beige or tiled countertops and backsplashes, these cabinets were everywhere — and now so many people are tearing them out of their homes because they just feel dated.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $1,500 IKEA-Powered Redo Doubles This Rental Kitchen’s Storage and Counter Space
Geraldine Campbell was the Managing Editor at The Kitchn. She loves semi-colons, em dashes, and serial commas. She lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Charlie. We fell in love with our apartment for its roomy, pre-war layout and for the light; on a sunny fall day, the 6th-floor home was flooded with sun and difficult to say no to. What we didn’t love so much was the galley kitchen. It was roomy enough, sure, but the limited cabinets and counter space left a lot to be desired for two avid home cooks. Still, the pass-through window from the kitchen to the dining room got us thinking — before we knew it we were signing the lease, arranging for movers, and planning our very own rental kitchen renovation.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Thanks to a $750 Redo, This Bathroom Feels “Like Being in the Rainforest”
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
A Man Demolished His Basement Wall and Discovered an Ancient Underground City With 20,000 Inhabitants
The man sledgehammered his wall and uncovered a tunnel behind it, as well as further tunnels beyond. Following exploration, it was discovered to be an 18-story-deep underground metropolis complete with chapels, schools, and stables.
Light Or Dark Countertops: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?
Knowing which color to use in your space comes down to understanding how the shades could either benefit or worsen the appearance of your kitchen design.
Interior-design experts share 12 kitchen trends they think you'll regret in a few years
Interior designers and trend forecasters share kitchen design choices that won't age well, like all-white kitchens and farmhouse-style black hardware.
domino
The Storage Mistake Nate Berkus Was Making Until a Pro Organizer Came Over
If Nate Berkus hadn’t gone into interior design, he says he was destined to be a professional organizer. (Which might have something to do with his self-proclaimed double Virgo sun and moon energy.) As of this week, he’s gotten that much closer to adding the title to his ever-expanding résumé. While he won’t be personally Marie Kondo-ing anyone’s space, the designer launched Nate Home in collaboration with mDesign, a line of organizational products (think: tea bag dividers and bottle holders) as well as linens retailing from $15 to $190 that will level up your everyday routines. Psst: The assortment is also available to shop at Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, and Belk.
People Are Putting Fireplaces in Kitchens — Here’s What It Will Cost You and Why You Might Just Love It
There’s no doubt about it: A fireplace is one of the best ways to create a cozy feel to any room in your house. No wonder installing a fireplace in the kitchen is trending. “While some may see it as a nod to a ‘puritanical’ style and aesthetic, I can see it becoming even bigger in 2023 as people continue to design and convert their kitchen spaces into gathering places for family and guests,” says Tara Dennis, an interior design and architectural expert at Archie Bolden, a global interiors firm. “People want their kitchen to feel warm and cozy and this is the perfect way to do that.” And, while kitchen fireplaces have been around for years, this trend has skyrocketed over the past three years.
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
The Microwave Is No Longer Your Kitchen’s Greatest Eyesore
Add a pop of personality to your kitchen with these visually pleasing appliances.
Do The Clients On HGTV's Home Town Get To Keep The Furniture?
If you've ever seen HGTV's Home Town, you"ll know the homes are filled with decorative items after the renovation. But, do the clients get to keep them?
Woman Paints Trim Same Dark Color as Walls Despite Everyone Telling Her Not to
The drama it brings to the room is undeniable.
Here’s Why You Should Vacuum with a Paper Towel Tube
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my vacuums. Yes, we have two: A Dyson small ball (the big ones are way too heavy for me to vacuum with comfortably, and was definitely too heavy for me to carry up and down the stairs when we lived in a two-story house) and a cordless that was a (requested) Mother’s Day present that has for real changed my everyday life.
Woman Gives Bathroom ‘Dragon Scales’ and It Is Every Nerd’s Dream
It could easily be re-imagined as mermaid scales too!
Upworthy
Woman tries on grandmother's 1950s honeymoon wardrobe and the outfits are all timelessly stunning
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2022. It has since been updated. A 27-year-old woman's TikToks are going viral on social media with a pleasantly surprising blast from the past. Maddy Bill, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, has grabbed the attention of more than 6.6 million people since March when she posted a video of herself opening a green suitcase from the 1950s. In it was vintage clothing that her grandmother, Marie D'Alessandro Donato, wore during her honeymoon to New York in 1952. Donato—who is now 91—had such a blast during that trip with her late husband Anthony James Donato that she wanted to preserve her memories of the honeymoon in tangible form.
Comments / 0