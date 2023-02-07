Read full article on original website
Sharon Haywood
3d ago
Rest In Peace Charlie 🙏🏽🌹you know the problem with this is I didn't know he was alive. men that are still living in these old R&B groups no one never talks about them but as soon as they die their face and story is all over the YouTube channels all over the news when no one even know they were still alive this is one reason why the Young African-American do not know of these men and women of that era
Charlie Thomas death: The Drifters musician dies aged 85
Charlie Thomas, who is best known for his work in The Drifters, has died aged 85.Thomas died on 31 January after suffering with liver cancer, his friend Peter Lemongello Jr told the New York Times."He was ageing, but he was active almost every weekend. Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill,” said Lemongello, confirming that the musician died at his residence in Bowie, Maryland.Thomas was the lead singer for The Drifters on hits such as “There Goes My Baby”, “Under the Boardwalk” and “Sweets for my Sweet”.He was inducted into...
The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2023 Nominees
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed their nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 today, Wednesday, February, 1st. They anouncing the 14 acts eligible for induction this year.
Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dies
The music industry is mourning the loss of a legend following the death of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Charlie Thomas, best known as a member of The Drifters at the age of 85. Thomas' death was announced by friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. following a battle with liver cancer. Lemongello Jr. says that his friend died inside his home in Maryland. He posted the following Instagram:
Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies
The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Smokey Robinson Dishes on Diana Ross and Barry Gordy
According to entertainment journalist Natasha Decker and Madamenoire.com, Smokey Robinson said the affair with Diana Ross continued "longer than it should" while they were both connected with Motown Records.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Nancy Sinatra Calls Accusations That Dean Martin Was An Alcoholic “A Lie”
As a revolving group of entertainers, the Rat Pack spanned decades but in the 1960s famously included Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, as well as Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford. Martin and Sinatra became friends and collaborators, whose famous bond has inspired Sinatra’s daughter Nancy to respond to claims that Martin was an alcoholic.
David Nelson: The More Subdued, Successful Son of Ozzie and Harriet
David Nelson's presence in the world of entertainment was more low-key in nature and success than his pop-music icon brother Ricky Nelson. But David Nelson still made an indelible mark in show business.
Former Temptations lead singer Larry Braggs shines on "For Crying Out Loud"
(February 1, 2023) Larry Braggs knows what all talented people know but are sometimes unwilling to acknowledge. That the support of their village helped them achieve the success they attained. Braggs openly acknowledges this fact, and he heaps praise on everyone from the aunt that placed his five year old body on a table to sing “A Hard Day’s Night,” to the Chicago Public School teachers who encouraged his talents and demanded that he develop it each year, to the professors at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Those professors refined his vocal skills so that he could sing anything from Handel’s Messiah to the R&B and funk music that he made a name singing for four plus decades.
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Ex-Boyfriend, The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, Was ‘a Bit Barking Mad’
Here's what Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie said about Dennis Wilson, her ex-boyfriend and The Beach Boys' drummer.
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies
There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
The Supremes Get Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honor as the Late Mary Wilson’s Friends and Family Celebrate
When the Recording Academy hosts its Special Merit Award ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles – the afternoon before the 65th annual Grammy Awards – the Supremes are at the top of its list for 2023’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. Together with Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Supremes co-founders Diana Ross and the late Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard will receive the Grammys’ lifetime plaudits, with Ross becoming the first woman to win the award twice (she earned a solo honor in 2012). “Performing with two talented woman, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballad, is a...
Waylon Jennings' Eerie Last Words to Buddy Holly Before His Death: 'I Hope Your Ol' Plane Crashes'
Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson were famously killed in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, which Don McLean dubbed "The Day the Music Died" in the 1971 classic "American Pie" In the 1971 classic "American Pie," Don McLean wrote about "The Day the Music Died" — a.k.a. Feb. 3, 1959, when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and "The Big Bopper" J.P. Richardson were famously killed in a plane crash during a United States concert tour. Five decades later, the tragedy was explored in a July 2022 episode of...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
137 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
"Long Live Rock" reads the bright red sign outside the doors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first group of inductees was honored in 1986, artists from all over the world have been recognized for their part in the history of rock 'n' roll music. (The museum opened in 1995.)
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg finalize their divorce after calling it quits in 2021
Kenny Edmonds, better known to fans as Babyface, and his now-former wife Nicole Pantenburg have finalized their divorce.
