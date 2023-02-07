ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9QpK_0keqz0bt00

Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/

Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire)

This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.

To help customers at what is usually a vulnerable time, Zilch and StepChange have worked together to identify a number of steps that are currently required when they are in financial stress and are referred for support that can be removed. StepChange’s immensely talented team will also work with the Zilch vulnerability team on how to recognise and make referrals to debt advice more effectively.

Zilch will be making financial contributions to StepChange through the Fair Share funding mechanism, supporting the charity in its operations and ensuring that UK consumers continue to benefit from easy access to an independent charity committed to helping people in financial difficulty become debt-free.

Working with StepChange comes off the back of Zilch more recently becoming the first provider of its kind to report customer behaviour to all major UK Credit Reference Agencies (CRAs).

To date Zilch has provided its customers with over £95 million in aggregate savings as it charges zero interest for instalment loans and offers cashback and deals of up to 10% back when paying by debit. Zilch was one of the first companies in the space to be regulated by the FCA and sets dynamic, personalised affordability limits on customers’ total borrowing to make every transaction affordable. Through this support for StepChange, Zilch customers can be immediately and seamlessly referred for free high-quality independent advice, provided through StepChange’s omni-channel debt advice service, whenever needed (at which point further Zilch credit is also temporarily suspended).

Today’s announcement is Zilch’s latest industry-leading innovation to promote financial inclusion and help protect consumers from problem debt. Last month Zilch announced that it had reached a ground-breaking deal with the most reputable UK CRAs that will see its customers’ borrowing and repayment activity using Zilch credit begin influencing their credit scores and profiles for the first time. This innovation provides millions of British consumers the opportunity to build and improve their credit scores without making use of high-cost, revolving credit products. It will also boost consumer protections and financial health throughout the wider UK consumer credit ecosystem by giving other lenders visibility of Zilch users’ current and historic borrowing activity.

Philip Belamant, CEO and co-founder of Zilch, said: “The entire ethos of Zilch is about being customer-first and we’ve built the business around doing the right thing by our customers - even if it’s difficult - every time. It’s why we’ve invested so much time and resource into building a meaningfully proactive relationship with StepChange. To Zilch, this partnership is a natural and obvious one - why would any responsible lender of credit not want to align with an establishment such as StepChange that is doing so much to support people in these hard times?

“This partnership ensures we provide our customers with the very best support if they do fall behind on repayments - all for free.”

Phil Andrew, CEO of StepChange, said: “StepChange has been helping people for 30 years – and during that time has supported millions of people seeking help with problem debt.

“Over the last three decades a lot has changed – with new challenges like the cost-of-living crisis and new financial products.

“But one thing has not changed and that is our commitment to support people struggling with problem debt and to work with a wide network of partners and supporters to ensure that those who need help can access it.

“Zilch’s commitment to our work through the payment of Fair Share contributions, as well as finding innovative ways to minimise the barriers to people seeking help, will support us at StepChange to continue our important mission.”

ABOUT ZILCH

Zilch is a UK-headquartered payments technology company. We offer our customers the best and most empowering way to pay, whenever and wherever they spend. Using Zilch’s virtual Mastercard that combines the best of debit, credit and savings, our customers can either earn rewards on debit payments in the form of immediate cashback (‘Pay in 1’) or spread the cost by in-app toggling over to pay with credit to access interest-free repayments over six weeks (‘Pay in 4’). This is made possible by the proprietary Ad-Subsidised Payment Network (ASPN) that Zilch has built, which in a cookieless world enables retailers around the world to connect directly with the millions of Zilch customers they otherwise couldn’t reach and offer them savings, deals and discounts.

By partnering directly with consumers rather than merchants, Zilch allows customers to pay using either reward-earning debit or interest-free credit, both online and in-store, anywhere that Mastercard is accepted. To ensure that we are helping our customers to manage their cash flow responsibly when they make credit payments, we set dynamic borrowing limits using best-in-market data from credit reference agencies, open banking and behavioural data analysis. Together these generate a real-time, comprehensive, 360-degree view of a customer’s affordability profile, allowing us to set personalised borrowing limits accordingly. To further bolster our customer safeguards, we are fully regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, having obtained a consumer credit license prior to our launch.

Since launching as an FCA regulated business in the UK in September 2020 and in the US in May 2022, Zilch has amassed over 3 million registered customers. In that time, we have provided our customers with over £95 million in aggregate rewards and savings on fees and interest. Zilch is Europe’s fastest-ever company to go from Series A to double-unicorn status, in just 14 months, after raising capital at a $2bn valuation in November 2021 and maintaining that valuation in a subsequent funding round in Summer 2022.

For more information, visit: www.zilch.com.

ABOUT STEPCHANGE

StepChange Debt Charity is the UK’s largest debt advice charity, helping hundreds of thousands of people a year.

Founded in 1993, StepChange supports people experiencing debt problems through telephone and online services, and campaigns for change to reduce the harm and stigma associated with debt.

How your readers can get help with their debts

We provide the UK’s most comprehensive debt advice service, from budgeting tips through to managing debt solutions that enable to people to pay off or clear debts. All our free debt advice is available by phone or on our website.

StepChange is currently experiencing problems with imposter firms, who pass themselves off as the charity in online adverts. As these imposters are prominent online, if you are directing an advice seeker towards our services, please include a direct link to our website: https://www.stepchange.org/

Our Helpline: 0800 138 1111

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/

CONTACT: Zilch - Ryan Mendy, Chief Communications Officer:

comms@zilch.com

For any media enquiries, please contact:

zilch@hawthornadvisors.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY PERSONAL FINANCE FINTECH DATA MANAGEMENT PAYMENTS APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS FINANCE OTHER PHILANTHROPY

SOURCE: Zilch

PUB: 02/07/2023 02:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 02:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain's first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries' bilateral trading relationship.
CoinDesk

UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Why energy companies are making so much profit despite UK windfall taxes

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year caused oil and gas prices to surge, triggering a cost of living crisis in many countries, including the UK. To pay for support for households and businesses experiencing this energy price crisis, the government introduced an additional 25% levy on oil and gas extraction from 26 May 2022. This was increased again in the 2022 Autumn Statement to 35% from January 1 2023. Proposals were also put forward for a separate 45% electricity generator levy.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Phys.org

China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade

In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
Deadline

NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push

At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Playmaker Capital Inc. Maintains Position in Comscore Rankings as a Top-10 Sports Media Group Across the Americas and as the Dominant Leader in Latin America

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has maintained its market position as a top-10 digital sports media group by audience across the Americas, per Comscore data for December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005558/en/ Playmaker Capital Inc. Among Top-10 Sports Media Groups Across the Americas per Comscore Data for December 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC

Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close

Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
The Associated Press

Fanbase Aims to Revolutionise the Business of Sport After Completing Investment Led by SaltPay

Fanbase, a startup developing software that delivers mobile ticketing and better fan experience for sports clubs via mobile and web, has completed a £1 million investment led by SaltPay. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005154/en/ Left to right are Carl Barton, Alasdair Crawley, and Michael Crawley of Fanbase (Photo: Business Wire) Alasdair Crawley, CEO and Co-founder of Fanbase, said: “Our vision is for Fanbase to unlock a huge amount of revenue for sports teams by making it easy to buy and engage with sports organisations from one platform. Once you turn the key and start using Fanbase, the possibilities are endless, from setting up your branded ticketing, utilising the data, and communicating with your fans.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

UK pays £2.3bn to EU to settle Chinese import fraud dispute

The Government has paid £2.3 billion to the EU as part of a long-standing dispute over textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China.The final payment of £1.1 billion, made this week, brings the case to a close.Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen confirmed the payment in a written statement to the Commons.“Whilst the UK has now left the European Union and this is a legacy matter from before our departure, the Government is keen to resolve this long-running case once and for all and is committed to fulfilling its international obligations,” he told MPs.Mr Glen said the...
BBC

EU funds: Community workers at risk of redundancy

Community organisations in Northern Ireland have put 400 workers on notice of redundancy due to a lack of funding. One-thousand workers in total are predicted to lose their jobs, according to the Community Sector Peer Group. The peer group represents 22 organisations across Northern Ireland that provide services to vulnerable...
TechCrunch

Announcing the first group of speakers for TC Early Stage

If you’re sitting at your desk wondering how you even start a company, we’ve got you covered. Worried about how to raise in this economic climate? We have a session (or several) for you. The format is unique to most TC events, in that our speakers give presentations...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy