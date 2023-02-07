Read full article on original website
Central League: Playoff First-Round Preview (Feb. 9, 2023)
The Central League playoffs are here, the first round on Thursday, just two days after the end of the regular season. On both the boys and girls sides, there’s been a dominant regular-season champion who’s made it to the playoffs unbeaten, giving each tournament a clear favorite heading into the postseason, though that doesn’t mean upsets aren’t possible.
2023 Philadelphia Public League Playoff Bracket (Boys) (Feb. 9)
BRACKET A (TOP) Play-in Round (Tues., Feb. 7) First Round (Thurs., Feb. 9) Second Round (Tues., Feb. 14) Quarterfinals (Thurs., Feb. 16) Play-in Round (Tues., Feb. 7) First Round (Thurs., Feb. 9) Math, Civics & Sciences 77, Parkway CC 23. SLA Beeber 47, Northeast 45. Overbrook 81, Roxborough 45. Dobbins...
Central League Playoffs: Upper Darby boys race past Harriton
— UPPER DARBY — Upper Darby’s offense comes in waves, building in intensity, then unloading, only a brief pause before the next run loads up and is unleashed. And like a wave, there’s no singular point to the Royals’ attack, the wave coming from all angles — try to hold back one part of it, and the rest floods in.
Tavarez, ANC boys top Friends' Select to get back to FSL title game
Ryan Coyle (@ryancoyle35) — On Tuesday night, Academy of the New Church was playing for the right to go to their fourth straight Friends School League championship game. To get there, they needed to get past Friends School Select, the surprise team of the season, in the semifinals. The Lions...
Twinning: Springfield (Delco.) boys, girls programs feature unique bond
Take a peek at the Springfield (Delco.) boys and girls basketball rosters, and it doesn’t take long to notice something a little unusual. There’s Kaitlyn Kearney, a senior on the girls’ squad, and Keagan Kearney, a senior on the boys. Right below them on their respective rosters are Anabel Kreydt and Aidan Kreydt, respectively, two more seniors. Keep looking, and you’ll see Colin Treude, a junior on the boys’ roster…and Erin Treude, another junior, on the girls’ side.
Samuel Fels' sophomore Senaya Parker scoring at will in Public League
There was no extended postgame celebration, no Wilt-like photo for the milestone accomplishment. The 53-point outing Senaya Parker put up in a win over Simon Gratz last week seemed rather routine to both Parker and her teammates. For her, it kind of was. Parker, a sophomore in her first season...
Ches-Mont League: Semifinal Previews (Feb. 11)
— The Ches-Mont League semifinals are set for Saturday with a quadruple header at West Chester. The girls teams tip things off starting at noon before the boys games follow. Here is a breakdown of the semifinal matchups:. :~~~. Girls: West Chester Rustin vs. Coatesville, Noon. West Chester Rustin (19-3,...
Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers take alternate route to 3A state dual rout
They’re the Bethlehem Catholic alternates. Riley Hughes. George Pavis. Marco Frinzi. James Deluise. Nico Spezza. Dario Cruz. They’re too good to be called “backups”. They certainly aren’t “junior varsity”. “B team” sounds like an insult. What they are highly skilled and...
Lansdale Catholic holds off Archbishop Carroll to finish off impressive week
WAYNE — After running the table through its first seven Philadelphia Catholic League games, Lansdale Catholic had a gauntlet waiting for it to conclude its PCL slate. Cardinal O’Hara, Archbishop Wood and Archbishop Carroll awaited; all programs the Crusaders hadn’t taken down in a long, long time. (MaxPreps had LC a combined 0-for-50 against those three PCL powers dating back to 2006).
George School halts Westtown's FSL dominance in semis, reaches first title game since '02
NEWTOWN — George School’s boys basketball program is not an underdog like David, but the Cougars defeated the Friends Schools League’s Goliath on Tuesday in the FSL tournament semifinal. Westtown's run of eight-straight FSL titles ended Tuesday night with George School’s 70-39 victory over the defending champs...
Keys plays hero as Chichester wins first Del-Val title in 30 years
Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) — CHESTER — Somewhere amid the chaos,Akhir Keys raised his arms, then ran with his head down before quickly disappearing into the celebration tsunami of entangled fans and players in front of the Chichester bench Tuesday night at Chester High. Keys, the 6-foot-3 Chichester senior guard,...
LIVE: Follow updates from the PIAA team wrestling championships
Will it be another historic wrestling weekend for District 11?. Last year, the PIAA Class 2A and 3A team wrestling finals were exclusively D-11 fixtures as Saucon Valley and Notre Dame battled in 2A, and Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth faced off in 3A. Those four teams have once again converged...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 WPIAL teams searching for PIAA gold
Winning a PIAA championship takes a special team. Waynesburg had that type of team in 2021. But when the first round of team matches begins Thursday, five WPIAL teams will be attempting to win the state goal. It won’t be easy, because some of the top teams in the state...
