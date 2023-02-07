Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blackfoot holds on to win district title for second straight year
SHELLEY- Down by three with four seconds to tie the game in Thursday's 4A District 6 tournament final, the Shelley Russets looked to dribble down the court to get a good look to tie the game, but the shot attempt from half court came up short. As the buzzer sounded, the Blackfoot Broncos players and fans celebrated a 58-55 win and a district title for the second straight year.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Madison tops rival Rigby to earn regular-season title
Madison down rival Rigby 54-51 Wednesday night to clinch the top seed in the upcoming 5A District 5-6 tournament. Berrett Wilson finished with 21 points including a dunk off an inbounds pass with 59 seconds remaining that put the Bobcats up 50-42.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem state team honored in 50th anniversary
SUGAR CITY -- For some teams, looking back to the past can sometimes be overwhelming because it might too much to handle. Other teams however, use the experience to learn, grow, and embrace the tradition that their predecessors set. This is the case for the Sugar-Salem Diggers, who honored the...
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ririe withstands North Fremont comeback, wins district title
Two of the best teams in the 2A Nuclear Conference came together along with their communities to witness great basketball Tuesday night. Both Ririe Bulldogs and North Fremont Huskies fans also got a close game. As the final buzzer sounded, it was the Bulldogs that prevailed over the Huskies 44-36 to win the district title along with a berth to the state playoffs in Nampa.
Rigby archer wins national title
When 17-year-old Hunter Hall took up competitive archery just four months ago, picking up a bow was familiar for the teenager from Rigby who grew up hunting with his family. Between the end of hunting season and now, Hunter has been preparing for archery’s biggest stage and ultimately walking away with a national championship title for the Young Adult Male division at the National Field Archery Association’s Las Vegas Shoot.
Rigby dominates Thunder Ridge 71-51 to win 5A High Country Championship
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday night, domination was spelled R-I-G-B-Y, as the Rigby Trojans won the 5A High Country championship by 20 points, defeating the Thunder Ridge Titans 71-51. The Trojans were in control from the get-go, jumping out to a 12-0 lead before the Titans even scored. Thunder...
Many come to honor Coach Elliot Anderson at RHS
The Rigby High School commons were filled with various Rigby alum and their families on Feb. 3, just before the Rigby vs. Highland High School varsity game. These crowds gathered for one purpose, to honor former basketball Head Coach Elliot Anderson, in town to receive formal recognition from the school where he led seven varsity teams to State Championship Victory.
Moose found in Jorgensen's yard
DUBOIS — High winds and low temperatures caused road and school closures in Clark County last week. Clark County schools were closed on Jan. 30 and 31 because of the dangerous weather. Interstate 15 north was closed the afternoon of Jan. 29 until the morning of Jan. 30. Members...
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
Power outage in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Power reports there is a power outage on the westside of Idaho Falls near Skyline and Pancheri Drive.
Jet opens us up for cold today
With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
Changes coming to Bingham News Chronicle
When the Bingham News Chronicle began nearly 4 years ago, we took a unique approach to how we distributed the newspaper. Knowing our goal was to have the Chronicle be locally focused, there would be a need for readers to receive more regional and state news. To achieve this, we included a copy of either the Post Register or Idaho State Journal with every Chronicle delivery. You are no doubt used to receiving your Chronicle delivered inside one of these products.
After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure
IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
Idaho Falls man charged for illegal baiting of bear
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear. A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report. Andersen also reportedly shot and killed an elk in October 2021 when he had already hit his legal limit...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
ZZ Top to perform at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and on May 2, ZZ Top will bring their “Raw Whisky Tour” to Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.
