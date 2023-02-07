ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade

Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade

There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Falcons pluck defensive assistant from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff

After the new regime’s first season, there was very little turnover on the Falcons coaching staff. However, there will be attrition following Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot’s second season. Dean Pees retired shortly following the season finale against the Buccaneers, which has resulted in a total overhaul of...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Showing Trade Interest In Key Portland Trail Blazers Talent

Currently right in the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference, it seems inevitable that the New York Knicks will be making a move ahead of the trade deadline. Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley remain the five key players being brought up trade talks for the Knicks, but who could this team potentially target and bring back in a trade?
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

New Team Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish

SNY's Ian Begley (on his show "The Putback") reports that a new team to show interest in Reddish is the Denver Nuggets. Via Begley: "I've heard that Denver had registered some interest in Cam Reddish recently, so you can add Denver to the name of teams that has had interest in Cam Reddish. I also think the Knicks had contact more recently with Detroit on a potential Reddish deal, so keep an eye there."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles

Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Celtics pursuing trade for big man

Mo Bamba is readily available as the Orlando Magic are stacked with bigs, while Jakob Poeltl would cost 1st round draft capital. Neither player can play next to Robert Williams, so they would serve as his back-up and insurance if he misses games. Or if Al Horford misses games, the Celtics wouldn't have to play guys like Luke Kornet as the lone big on the court when Time Lord needs a blow.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
BROOKLYN, NY

