AWadd & Robby Robinson Break Down Ace Baldwin's Huge Night vs. St. Louis

As VCU head coach Mike Rhoades put it on Friday (Feb. 3) night in St. Louis, Ace Baldwin is a "bad man."

The preeminent junior guard racked up a career-high 37 points against the Billikens, going 12-of-15 from the field, 4-of-5 from three and 9-of-9 from the free throw line en route to a win that secured the Rams the top spot in the Atlantic 10.

Adam Epstein and VCU play-by-play voice Robby Robinson caught up on Monday (Feb. 6) to discuss the game.

"I was putting together just a list of point guards that I've seen at VCU and the best point guards of all time," Epstein said. "I think everyone would agree with Eric Maynor [at] one; I put Darius Theus [at] two -- I loved what he brought to the Rams. Joey Rodriguez with the Final Four team [at] three, Briante Weber should be the NCAA all-time leader in steals [at] four, and Ace Baldwin five. What do you make of that?"

"[..] No one can argue that we've had such good point guards," Robby added. "[...] I think those guys are all good. One that you would probably have to at least consider in there somewhere, and I don't know who he'd replace because that would make an even more interesting conversation, is JeQuan Lewis. I think JeQuan went to four NCAA tournaments, which is very good nad hard to do. Had a big three against Richmond in the A-10 tournament one year -- might have been the year we won it, if I'm not mistaken -- and then had a couple of really big games. You go back and look, he had a game against St. Joe's where he scored over 30."

Robby wasn't sure who he'd replace in his top five, but ranked Ace right around that level.

"We've got a special one now, Adam," he said, "and who's to say [that] by the time he graduates, he is not at the top of that list? And I think he has the desire to do that. And I think he's got the ability to [do that]."

They then discussed Baldwin's performance on Friday.

"I don't think it's talked about enough, that he had both wrist injuries throughout this season," Epstein said. "And I think he had a chip on his shoulder in this game [...] but I thought Ace defended [Yuri Collins] very well, held him just four points. And then offensively, he barely missed a shot.

"What I liked is that it felt like, internally, ace knew how important it was for him to rather than be a facilitator, like he is every game, but to be a scorer. And to go to the basket, and to hit the open shot in the clutch moments. That was what was most impressive to me."

